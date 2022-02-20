6 Incredible Things That Happen When You Start Taking A Vitamin C Supplement*

Most of us already understand how important vitamin C is for our immune system.* But if you’re familiar with some of mbg’s supplement content, you may have already noticed that vitamins sometimes catch us off guard with all that they can do.

Turns out vitamins carry out manifold, essential functions throughout our bodies—and vitamin C is no exception. Your body needs enough vitamin C daily to support its actions as a powerhouse antioxidant, facilitator of multiple enzymes, enhancer of iron absorption, and lots more.*

The fact is, 42% of the U.S. adult population has insufficient vitamin C levels, making it difficult for their bodies to perform these essential roles. When it comes to your vitamin C status, supplementation can help to close that gap and achieve sufficiency each day.*