These 15 Supplements Improve Fine Lines & Support Healthy Aging*

The 15 Best Healthy Aging Supplements For Skin, Hair & Body*
There’s always buzzy new trends and concepts in the skin care space, but if there’s one that has staying power it’s skin longevity. While “anti-aging” practices may be geared toward quick fixes and temporary solutions, skin longevity is all about keeping your skin healthy in the long term. And to do so, we recommend looking at multiple avenues. Of course, what you put on your skin is going to have dramatic effects on skin quality: You need to stick to a quality skin care routine that strengthens the barrier, improves collagen production, nurtures the biome, and keeps your skin hydrated.
But you should also go internal by supporting your skin and body with the right nutrients. There are several key nutrients, phytonutrients, and specialized bioactives that support your skin, hair, and overall health as you age—so your body not only feels young, but looks and acts younger, too.* Here, we’ve outlined our favorites, along with some help on how to look for beauty and “anti-aging” supplements in general.*
Ultimately, it doesn’t matter where you are in life when you start investing in your beauty regimen and taking care of your skin. It’s just important that you made the decision to tend to yourself in thoughtful, well-rounded, and well-formulated ways.
Best overall: mindbodygreen cellular beauty+
The ultimate supplement for healthy aging, skin supplements, and improved texture. This vegan cosmeceutical contains potent doses of premium botanicals and phytochemicals clinically shown to support skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, barrier function, and wrinkle reduction. In the cutting-edge formula, you'll find phytoceramides to support a healthy skin barrier structure; astaxanthin to preserve a healthy collagen layer and neutralize free radicals; ubiquinol CoQ10 to promote skin cell "cleanup" (aka, getting rid of debris) and rejuvenation; and polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract for photoprotection. Basically, it checks all the boxes for skin health and well-being. As one user put it: “Love this product so much! It has made a difference in how I look and feel.”*
Best vitamin C: Seeking Health Optimal Liposomal Vitamin C
Vitamin C is a derm-beloved antioxidant because it plays a critical role in the collagen synthesis process, meaning your body can’t adequately produce the protein if you’re not regularly ingesting the vitamin. (And of note: Humans can’t make their own vitamin C.) Additionally, vitamin C stabilizes the collagen you already have and, as an antioxidant, can fight free radicals in the body. This option uses a unique liquid liposomal delivery method to support optimal absorption of the high-potency vitamin C in the cell membranes.*
Best vitamin E: Nordic Naturals Vitamin E Complex
In addition to having antioxidant properties, vitamin E also helps your body’s natural collagen production. Consuming enough vitamin E offers an internal approach to healthy skin. For starters, vitamin E intake protects against collagen cross-linking, a process that plays a role in skin aging. When collagen cross-links, it becomes hard and stiff and can't function optimally. It also helps manage the skin barrier, which functions to protect the body from irritants and excess water loss. This option combines together six forms of vitamin E for optimal dosage.*
Best collagen: mindbodygreeen beauty & gut collagen+
Now onto collagen itself. Collagen is a protein made by the body that is present in the skin—it’s what’s known as the “structural protein” and helps keep your complexion firm and supple all at the same time. As we age, we lose collagen, which accounts for the sagging and fine lines so many experience. Well, collagen supplements can help promote your body’s natural production by supporting the cell’s fibroblasts; studies show that when taken regularly people may see a reduction in fine lines and improved hydration. This collagen powder contains 17.7 grams of the peptides, as well as vitamin C, E, hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine, turmeric, and sulforaphane glucosinolate for added support. It’s a robust collagen powder that really delivers.*
Best L-theanine: Zuma L-theanine
Longevity and skin health are very closely connected with mental well-being. The brain-skin connection is a strong one, and what’s affecting our mood will show up in your skin (including collagen reduction!). Therefore, it’s important to address your emotional health when addressing skin longevity as well. L-theanine, an amino acid found in green tea that has been shown to promote alpha brain waves, the same relaxing waves that occur during meditation. Due to the way it seems to inhibit excitatory stimuli in the brain, research shows that L-theanine can help ease everyday stress and promote healthy cognition. This option contains a potent dose of the amino acid and can be taken throughout the day.*
Best resveratrol: Garden of Life RAW Resveratrol
These colorful compounds are what gives raspberries and red wine their deep hue, and they are also extremely beneficial for skin health. Resveratrol has been shown to help skin respond to UV exposure and free radicals, which is useful to combat signs of skin aging. But consuming enough berries (or, ahem, red wine) to see optimal skin benefits can be challenging. This blend contains as much trans-resveratrol from Japanese knotweed and organic grape as in 200 bottles of red wine—no hangover needed.*
Best turmeric/curcumin: Bulletproof Curcumin Max
Turmeric, and its active compound curcumin, have a laundry list of benefits for the skin. The herb has strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, both of which support the skin by combating oxidative stress. Oxidative stress can lead to signs of aging, such as fine lines, sallowness, and so on. This blend can support your body’s inflammatory response with a heaping dose of a bioavailable form of the herb—along with boswellia, ginger, and stephania.*
Best selenium: Metagenics E-400 Selenium
A lesser known skin care supplement, selenium has antioxidant properties that enhance skin quality and fight free radicals. It’s a trace mineral that functions in the body as a component of the antioxidant enzyme glutathione peroxidase. That’s a lot of science jargon that basically means this: This essential micromineral helps an enzyme in your body that combats oxidative stress (which we’ve mentioned before contributes to aging.) This blend also contains several other skin-supporting actives including vitamin E.*
Best DIM: Pure Encapsulations DIM Detox
Diindolylmethane is a compound made in the body from phytochemicals in cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower and broccoli. It supports the body with its natural detoxification process, hormone metabolism, and cellular health—all of which can help enhance skin health overall in the long term. This multi-ingredient complex features broccoli extract and other detox players like milk thistle, vitamin E, and more.*
Best longevity drink mix: NOVOS Core
Pills aren’t for everyone: In this case a daily tonic or drink for glowing skin and health is a great alternative. This blend contains 12 longevity-enhancing ingredients. A few to highlight: the amino acid glycine (for cellular health), the adaptogen rhodiola (to combat oxidative stress), the humectant hyaluronic acid (for skin hydration), the antioxidant vitamin C (for collagen synthesis).*
Best longevity multivitamin: mindbodygreen ultimate multivitamin+
In just 2 capsules, this high-potency vegan formula delivers a truly comprehensive array of essential vitamins, chelated and marine minerals, a complete built-in B complex, organic algal vitamin D3, and longevity botanicals and bioactives including glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, and a bouquet of carotenoids (lutein, zeaxanthin, lycopene, and beta-carotene). In this next-generation multi for women and men, we optimized the dose, bioavailability, bioactivity, and gentleness of each ingredient (all 33 of them).*
Best for hair growth: Nutrafol Nutrafol Women
Your hair ages just like your skin—which can result in shedding, brittleness, and so on. So when you’re supporting your overall health as you age, you should never forget those precious strands. When it comes to supporting hair growth, much of the research points to biotin, as it is involved in the production of keratin, or the protein that your hair is made of. This supplement features the beloved B vitamin, as well as a trove of other hair-healthy players: Marine collagen (FYI, collagen also makes up the building blocks of keratin), ashwagandha, and curcumin.*
Best for complexion: MitoQ Skin Protection Complex
This sophisticated number uses an innovative and shortened form of the antioxidant ubiquinol (CoQ10), that also has the addition of an ion called triphenylphosphonium. What does this mean for your skin? MitoQ can pass through your mitochondrial membrane, where it fights free radicals and optimizes cellular energy in your skin cells. The formula also contains B vitamins, the antioxidant astaxanthin for photoaging, French maritime pine bark for dark spots, and a tropical fern extract to enhance texture.*
Best menopause support: Bonafide Relizen
For those experiencing menopause, supplements may help keep you comfortable. This supplement offers hormone-free relief for those experiencing hot flashes and night sweats—resulting in improved sleep, reduced fatigue, and calmed irritability. We’ve noted before that mental health has a strong connection to how our skin looks, but so does sleep. Even one restless night can cause the appearance to be a bit more lackluster. So if you’re going through menopause and struggling with getting eight hours, this blend might be for you.*
Best budget: NOW Foods Wrinkle Reduce
While quality supplements do come with an appropriate price tag, you don't have to break the bank if you’re looking to tackle fine lines and improve skin texture. Enter, this below $20 number. The heroes are vitamins A, C, and E, all antioxidants that not only fight free radicals, but help the body in other ways (such as collagen support). Then it folds in DMAE, green tea extract, L-carnosine, alpha lipoic acid, and grape seed extract for an additional boost.*
How to choose the best option for you.
We get it: Browsing all the available options can make your head spin (even if we did narrow it down). At the very least, see below for some important criteria to consider on your search.
Form.
Are you partial to a powder? A capsule or softgel? An on-the-go stick? Knowing your format of choice is important before starting a supplement routine—after all, it's difficult to stick to the regimen if you don't exactly favor the form. You might as well choose a type that aligns with your lifestyle, flavor preferences, etc.
Added ingredients.
A well-rounded beauty supplement will have a cocktail of skin- and hair-supporting ingredients jam-packed into each serving.* Those are additional, incremental nutrients or bioactives, and we support those thoughtful multi-ingredient formulas. That's not what we mean here: On the quest to find the cleanest formulas, we suggest looking out for excipients (aka, the "other ingredients" list) like gums, fillers, corn syrup, synthetic dyes, artificial flavors, and sugar alcohols—if you'd like to use a supplement that has them, that's fine; just know that truly premium formulas tend to skip these additives.
Testing.
Transparency is important—this is true for any product you buy, topicals and supplements included. When it comes to beauty supplements, any benefits listed should come with supporting science.
Additionally, quality testing—from the raw material to the finished product—should be rigorous and transparent to ensure purity and potency (and ultimately, peace of mind). Some brands employ third-party lab testing, in which an organization not affiliated with the brand or manufacturer analyzes the products and their benefits; that way, you can have a better sense of their testing results with minimal bias.