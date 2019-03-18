Consider this: Someone tells you that your zipper is unzipped in public and your face turns bright red with embarrassment. Or, you're feeling overwhelmed with mounting deadlines at work and your eczema is flaring; the itching is out of control. In those moments, you know that your skin can reflect what you're feeling inside, and what you're feeling inside can be reflected on your skin.

Although cause and effect can be challenging to nail down, there is no denying an intimate and intricate brain-skin connection. Aside from being derived from the same embryologic tissue, the ectoderm, the bond between the brain and skin is complex, fascinating, and is the focus of areas in both dermatology and medicine—known as psychodermatology and psychoneuroimmunology: the interplay between the mind, skin, and our immune system.

In plain English, this just means that what we think, feel, and see can play a significant role in what shows up on our skin.