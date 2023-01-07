This likely isn’t going to be the first time you hear the word anti-inflammatory dropped in skin care conversations, and it certainly won’t be the last. While it may sound a bit nebulous, chronic inflammation is the epicenter of countless health concerns, your skin health included.

As you age, it’s even harder to fight off inflammatory triggers—which is why you should take these practices even more seriously. To follow, three anti-inflammatory ingredients to keep in mind for healthy skin aging from the inside out.