The 6 Best CBD Balms To Soothe Skin & Joints With Targeted Relief

Just like the rest of your body, your skin contains the endocannabinoid system (ECS)1 , a biological system that reacts to cannabinoids like CBD from the hemp plant. When you apply a CBD balm topically, the CBD is thought to interact with the receptors in your ECS, which can help regulate the function of the skin and the areas beneath it.

Research surrounding hemp CBD topicals is still emerging, but some studies show promising results. Topical CBD cream has been shown to reduce joint swelling and discomfort in studies2 on arthritic mice, but more research still needs to be done to validate its effect on humans. However, topicals don't go deep enough into the body to enter the systemic bloodstream, so they offer fewer benefits on mood.

Luckily, CBD balms often boast other bioactive ingredients, such as botanicals like lavender, to boost the benefits of the products. For example, a balm containing lavender may promote relaxation, while one containing arnica may be better suited for joint relief3 .