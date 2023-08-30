What Is CBD Oil Good For? Your Questions Answered
Disclaimer: Our website includes general information and instruction relating to health and wellness topics. This content is not a substitute for medical advice from your healthcare provider. Hemp CBD products are derived from U.S. industrial hemp (less than 0.3% THC) and European hemp (less than 0.2% THC). While CBD products derived from the hemp plant (Cannabis sativa) are legal on a federal level in the U.S., some states have specific laws, so you'll want to check your state's laws.
Fans of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) rely on it for a slew of potential benefits. If you have yet to read up on CBD for yourself, you may be wondering what the supplement can actually help with—and we're here to help.
What is CBD?
First, know that CBD oil is a natural extract derived from cannabis. It is one of the many compounds, known as cannabinoids, found in cannabis. CBD is distinct from tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is another well-known cannabinoid that produces psychoactive effects.
CBD oil is typically obtained from hemp plants, a species of cannabis plants specifically cultivated for its low THC content. This ensures that CBD oil contains negligible amounts of THC, minimizing any potential intoxicating effects.
Hemp-derived CBD oil is legal in many countries and has various potential therapeutic benefits due to its effect on the body’s endocannabinoid system. Note: The exact THC limits allowed in hemp vary by country.
What can CBD help with?
Research on CBD is limited, which means we haven't yet unlocked the full potential of the cannabinoid. Here's what we do know:
Relieves aches and discomfort*
- A 2019 study in rats1 found that CBD was helpful in reducing pain from nerve injuries.
- Two case reports from 20202 found significant relief from using a topical CBD cream to treat lower back aches.*
Promotes a more positive mood*
- A large case series study3 published in the Permanente Journal supports this idea; it found that taking between 25 to 75mg of hemp CBD can promote mental and physical relaxation.*
If you’d like to try it for yourself, these are some of the best CBD oils to add to your routine.
The best CBD oil:
How We Chose
Choosing the best CBD oil can be a daunting task, considering the wide range of products available in the market. However, by keeping a few key factors in mind, you can make an informed decision:
Quality and Source of CBD Oil
The quality and source of CBD oil both important factors. Look for CBD oil that's derived from high-quality, organically grown hemp plants.
It's important to ensure that the oil is extracted using safe methods, such as CO2 extraction, which helps preserve the integrity of the cannabinoids (and ensures a clean product free from harmful contaminants).
You should also prioritize CBD oils that have undergone third-party lab testing to verify their potency and purity, which are shared through certificates of analysis or COAs.
Potency and Dosage
The potency of CBD oil refers to the concentration of CBD in the product. Lower potencies may be suitable for mild relaxation, while higher potencies are ideal for those who need a little extra support.
We recommended using the brand's dosage guidelines or consulting with a healthcare professional to determine the appropriate dosage for you.
Product Transparency and Reputation
It's important for us to choose CBD oil from reputable brands that prioritize transparency. We look for companies that provide clear information about their sourcing, extraction methods, and third-party lab testing results.
Our picks for the best CBD oil:
Best broad-spectrum: Penguin CBD Oil
Pros:
- CO2 extraction
- Five different strengths
Cons:
- High cost per mg of CBD
Type:Broad-spectrumFull-spectrum
Potency:Gentle, 8.3 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 20 mg of CBD per servingModerate, 33.3 mg of CBD per servingStrong, 83.3 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.18
COAs:Yes
Penguin CBD Oil is crafted from Oregon-grown hemp. The oil is derived from broad-spectrum or full-spectrum hemp extract, so you may benefit from additional components of hemp in addition to CBD. Penguin offers a selection of flavors and strengths, so you can customize your CBD oil to cater to your needs.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Penguin sources its hemp CBD from Oregon farms.
Transparency: Penguin uses third-party testing. You can read the results here.
Best full-spectrum: cbdMD Full Spectrum Oil Tincture
Pros:
- Made with U.S.-grown hemp
- Vegan
Cons:
- No low-potency option
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
COAs:Yes
This full-spectrum hemp CBD oil contains 50 mg of CBD and 2 mg of THC per serving. CbdMD uses hemp grown in the U.S. and relies on third-party lab testing to ensure the quality of its products. This CBD oil is available in a chocolate mint flavor or an unflavored version containing MCT oil and hemp extract.
Sourcing & Ingredients: CbdMD uses hemp grown in the U.S.
Transparency: CbdMD uses third-party testing. You can find the results for a product by inputting the batch number from the packaging here.
Best vegan: Elm & Rye Full Spectrum CBD Oil
Pros:
- Full-spectrum
- Made from hemp grown without pesticides
Cons:
- Lack of customer reviews
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 33.33 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.04
As a full-spectrum option, Elm & Rye’s CBD oil contains other potentially beneficial compounds in addition to CBD, including up to 0.3% of THC by dry weight. The brand offers perks like free shipping and free gifts when you bundle multiple products together.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Elm & Rye does not have information about its ingredient sourcing on its site.
Transparency: Elm & Rye uses third-party testing. You can find the results for this product here.
Best strong: Charlotte’s Web CBD Oil Original Formula
Pros:
- Made in small batches
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- No variety in strength
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Strong, 50 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:60 or 200
Cost per mg of Hemp CBD:$0.08
COAs:Yes
Subscription Discount:Yes
With approximately 50 mg of CBD per serving, this oil offers a potent and effective dosage for experienced CBD users. Charlotte’s Web crafts its CBD oil in small batches and sends its products to an independent lab for third-party testing. As a full-spectrum option, the oil contains an array of phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and essential fatty acids, which may maximize its benefits.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Charlotte’s Web uses hemp grown in the U.S.
Transparency: Charlotte’s Web uses third-party testing on its products. You can find the results here.
Best affordable: Nuleaf Naturals CBD Oil
Pros:
- Low cost per mg of CBD
- Full-spectrum
Cons:
- Some reviewers dislike the flavor
Type:Full-spectrum
Potency:Moderate, 30 mg of CBD per serving
Servings:30
Cost per mg of CBD:$0.06
COAs:Yes
NuLeaf Naturals CBD Oil incorporates full-spectrum hemp CBD and comes in five different sizes. With a potency of 30 mg of CBD per serving, it offers a moderate dose. The product has earned a 4.9-star rating from over 24,000 reviews.
Sourcing & Ingredients: Nuleaf Naturals grows its hemp in Colorado.
Transparency: Nuleaf Naturals uses third-party testing. You can read the lab results for a product by inputting the batch number found on its packaging here.
Takeaway
CBD has gained significant attention for its potential therapeutic benefits—but it's not a magical cure-all. While we have a few ideas of where CBD can help, further research is still needed to tap its full benefits.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.