mindbodygreen

Close banner
Beauty

The 7 Best Coconut Oils For Skin & Allover Hydration (Your Dry Skin Awaits!)

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
coconut oil products

Image by mindbodygreen creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
May 25, 2020 — 13:22 PM

Coconut oil is a multipurpose hero ingredient from body care to cooking. For skin care, the natural oil is formulated into many thick salves and creams—but sometimes you just want to go directly to the source and use straight coconut oil. Given you are about to slather it all over your face, hair, and body, you might be thinking: Are there better coconut oil options that I should be using for this specific purpose? 

Turns out, yes. If you are using the oil for its beauty benefits (not, say, cooking or home projects) here are some of our favorites—with intel on why it might be the option for you.

Shea Moisture 100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

This classic option is exactly what the name implies: nothing but high-quality, fair trade extra virgin coconut oil. (Often, brands will fold in cheaper ingredients, like mineral oils or lesser quality oils, too.) Given it’s just coconut oil, you get all of the goodness it has to offer: It’s rich in Vitamin E, an antioxidant that nourishes and protects skin and hair, as well as natural triglycerides to help retain moisture and keep skin smooth.

100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Shea Moisture ($13.89)

shea moisture coconut oil
mindbodygreen

Dr. Bronner’s Fair Trade & Organic Whole Virgin Coconut Oil

We know we said this list was just for beauty uses, but this one you could use for cooking, too. It just happens to be a great body lotion. Why? It is expeller-pressed from fresh, carefully dried coconut kernels whose brown inner skins have been left on, resulting in a more aromatic oil. Read: it smells great. This will be your best bet if you are normally one to reach for scented lotions or the like. It’s also certified to USDA-standards. 

Fair Trade & Organic Whole Virgin Coconut Oil, Dr. Bronner’s ($11.99) 

coconut oil dr bronners
mindbodygreen

Sephora Collection Multi-Purpose Oil in Coconut Oil

Sephora’s in house line has a trio of multi-purpose oils at very reasonable prices—there’s hemp, jojoba, and this coconut option. We love the easy-to-use packaging: You simply squirt out our oil, rather than having to scoop it out of a jar. It also makes for an easy on-the-go version so you don’t have to lug around a heavy jar. 

Multi-Purpose Oil in Coconut Oil, Sephora Collection ($8)

sephora collection coconut oil
mindbodygreen

Palmers Coconut Oil Balm

This uses fair-trade, organic coconut oil, but it’s then blended with a few other natural butters and oils to give it a thicker texture. How thick? Well it’s almost more a solid than liquid. To use it, you flip the jar over, unscrew the top, and pressed mold is attached to the cap. Then you hold the lid and can glide the product on the skin without getting it all over your hands. 

Coconut Oil Balm, Palmers ($4.99)

palmers coconut oil balm
mindbodygreen

The Body Shop Coconut Nourishing Dry Oil

Love the idea of coconut oil, but want something lighter? This dry oil is your best bet. A dry oil is simply one that is fast absorbing and and doesn’t carry as much slip (thus, feeling “drier”). They’ve become endlessly popular for those who find other oil options too occlusive. 

Coconut Nourishing Dry Oil, The Body Shop ($14)

the body shop
mindbodygreen

Herbivore Organics Coconut Body Oil

This is the beauty lover’s coconut oil, as it blends together a few other extracts to make the skin care benefits even greater. For example, it contains orchid extract, a natural humectant that draws moisture to the skin and locks it in, as well as camellia seed, which is rich in omega fatty acids. It’s topped with notes of jasmine for a lovely scent. 

Coconut Body Oil, Herbivore Organics ($36)

herbivore cocnutoil
mindbodygreen

Kopari Organic Coconut Melt

This is 100% unrefined, organic coconut oil—that’s pure stuff. The brand notes that it’s derm-tested and safe for sensitive skin. A few ways you can use it: Deep conditioning hair mask pre-shower, drop a dollop in the tub for a nice soak, or just all over for a moisturizer. 

Coconut Melt, Kopari Organic ($28) 

kopari coconut melt
mindbodygreen

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Best Natural Healthy Aging Skin Care Tips For People In Their 60s

Erin Flaherty
The Best Natural Healthy Aging Skin Care Tips For People In Their 60s
Beauty

This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home

Jamie Schneider
This Type Of Hair Removal Is Perfect For Sensitive Skin & You Can Do It At Home
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Functional Food

What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative

Michelle Konstantinovsky
What Is Coconut Sugar? Here's The Deal On This Cane Sugar Alternative
Beauty

Your Best Skin, Here: The Smartest Tips For Those In Their 50s

Erin Flaherty
Your Best Skin, Here: The Smartest Tips For Those In Their 50s
Sex

Yes, Some People Love Ruined Orgasms — Here's Why

Morgan Mandriota
Yes, Some People Love Ruined Orgasms — Here's Why
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful

Emma Loewe
Seated Meditation Not Your Thing? How To Make Your Movements More Mindful
Love

What It Really Means To Have Words Of Affirmation As A Love Language

Julie Nguyen
What It Really Means To Have Words Of Affirmation As A Love Language
Routines

What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class

Jenny McCoy
What Is Hatha Yoga? Definition, Benefits & What To Expect In A Class
Parenting

Parental Burnout Is Real Right Now: How To Cope Going Into Summer

Caroline Maguire, M.Ed.
Parental Burnout Is Real Right Now: How To Cope Going Into Summer
Home

6 Collections That'll Add Some Major Pizzazz To Your Bullet Journal

Emma Loewe
6 Collections That'll Add Some Major Pizzazz To Your Bullet Journal
Beauty

Ridges In Fingernails Form As You Age — How To Treat Them Naturally

Jamie Schneider
Ridges In Fingernails Form As You Age — How To Treat Them Naturally
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-coconut-oils-for-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!