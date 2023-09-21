The 9 Best Coconut Oils For Skin & Allover Hydration
Coconut oil is a multipurpose hero ingredient from body care to cooking. For skin care, the natural oil is formulated into many thick salves and creams—but sometimes you just want to go directly to the source and use straight coconut oil, which has many benefits for skin and hair health and beyond.
Given you are about to slather it all over your face, hair, and body, you might be thinking: Are there better coconut oil options that I should be using for this specific purpose? Turns out, yes.
If you are using the oil for its beauty benefits (not, say, cooking or home projects), here are some of the best coconut oils for skin—with intel on why it might be the option for you.
Shea Moisture 100% Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil
This classic option is exactly what the name implies: nothing but high-quality, fair-trade extra-virgin coconut oil. (Often, brands will fold in cheaper ingredients, like mineral oils or lesser quality oils, too.) Given it's just coconut oil, you get all of the goodness it has to offer: It's rich in vitamin E, an antioxidant that nourishes and protects skin and hair, as well as natural triglycerides to help retain moisture and keep skin smooth.
100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, Shea Moisture ($13.89)
Dr. Bronner's Fair Trade & Organic Whole Virgin Coconut Oil
We know we said this list was just for beauty uses, but this one you could use for cooking, too. Yes, it just happens to be a great body lotion. Why? It is expeller-pressed from fresh, carefully dried coconut kernels whose brown inner skins have been left on, resulting in a more aromatic oil. Read: it smells great. This will be your best bet if you are normally one to reach for scented lotions or the like. It's also certified to USDA-standards.
Fair Trade & Organic Whole Virgin Coconut Oil, Dr. Bronner's ($11.99)
Sephora Collection Multipurpose Oil in Coconut Oil
Sephora's in-house line has a trio of multipurpose oils at very reasonable prices—there's hemp, jojoba, and this coconut option. We love the easy-to-use packaging: You simply squirt out your oil rather than having to scoop it out of a jar. It also makes for an easy on-the-go version so you don't have to lug around a heavy jar.
Multipurpose Oil in Coconut Oil, Sephora Collection ($8)
Palmers Coconut Oil Balm
This uses fair-trade, organic coconut oil, but it's then blended with a few other natural butters and oils to give it a thicker texture. How thick? Well it's almost more a solid than liquid. To use it, you flip the jar over, unscrew the top, and pressed mold is attached to the cap. Then you hold the lid and can glide the product on the skin without getting it all over your hands.
Coconut Oil Balm, Palmers ($5.50)
Herbivore Organics Coconut Body Oil
This is the beauty lover's coconut oil, as it blends together a few other extracts to make the skin care benefits even greater. For example, it contains orchid extract, a natural humectant that draws moisture to the skin and locks it in, as well as camellia seed, which is rich in omega fatty acids. It's topped with notes of jasmine for a lovely scent.
Coconut Body Oil, Herbivore Organics ($36)
Kopari Organic Coconut Melt
This is 100% unrefined, organic coconut oil—that's pure stuff. The brand notes that it's derm-tested and safe for sensitive skin. A few ways you can use it: Deep conditioning hair mask pre-shower, drop a dollop in the tub for a nice soak or just all over for a moisturizer.
Coconut Melt, Kopari Organic ($29)
Allpa Botanicals Coconut Face Oil
For a luxe face option that's perfect for tapping on damp skin to seal in moisture, provide ample amounts of vitamin E, and helps balance sebum thanks to its high levels of lauric acid. The coconut oil itself is extracted from the coconut's kernel and is sustainably sourced from Ecuador.
Coconut Face Oil, Allpa Botanicals ($27)
Public Goods Organic Coconut Oil
This is a true-multitasker: This can be used for cooking, sautéing, and your kitchen needs—and, yes, all the beauty ones too. And it's made without processing and deodorizing agents, preservatives, and artificial colors.
Organic Coconut Oil, Public Goods ($7.95)
RMS Raw Coconut Cream
A dense tub of pressed coconut, this doubles as a hydrator, multi-tasking balm, and even helps melt away makeup at the end of the day (yes even mascara and liner). Just take a small scoop in your palm, melt it into a silky liquid, and apply as needed.
Raw Coconut Cream, RMS ($20)
The takeaway
Whether you seek hydration, healing, or a radiant glow, the best coconut oils stand as committed allies in your skincare routine.