We know we said this list was just for beauty uses, but this one you could use for cooking, too. Yes, it just happens to be a great body lotion. Why? It is expeller-pressed from fresh, carefully dried coconut kernels whose brown inner skins have been left on, resulting in a more aromatic oil. Read: it smells great. This will be your best bet if you are normally one to reach for scented lotions or the like. It's also certified to USDA-standards.

Fair Trade & Organic Whole Virgin Coconut Oil, Dr. Bronner's ($11.99)