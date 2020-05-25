Coconut oil is a multipurpose hero ingredient from body care to cooking. For skin care, the natural oil is formulated into many thick salves and creams—but sometimes you just want to go directly to the source and use straight coconut oil. Given you are about to slather it all over your face, hair, and body, you might be thinking: Are there better coconut oil options that I should be using for this specific purpose?

Turns out, yes. If you are using the oil for its beauty benefits (not, say, cooking or home projects) here are some of our favorites—with intel on why it might be the option for you.