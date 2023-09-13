How To Hydrate Skin: 13 Derm-Approved Tips To Keep Skin Moisturized

So often we hear how drinking water is the "secret" to some celebrity's perennially good looks. While it is certainly true that most celebrities have a bit more help with skin care thanks to top-tier derms and skin care, there is something to be said for getting your daily intake. No, chugging water isn't going to reverse the clock a decade, but doing so consistently does improve the appearance of the skin. In fact, studies have shown that getting the recommended amount of water for your body increases the dermal layer6 , thereby making your skin more hydrated.