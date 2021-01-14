How To Hydrate Skin: 13 Derm-Approved Tips To Keep Skin Moisturized

One reason your skin may be feeling dry is because your cleanser is too stripping of your natural oils. It’s natural to want an effective cleanser to help you remove makeup, excess oil, or daily debris, but often we can go a bit overboard—the result is dried out skin post wash.

Instead, opt for gentle washes that protect your barrier while helping remove particulate matter at the end of the day. If you have really dry skin, you may even consider skipping a wash entirely come morning (this is totally fine, and you can just splash your face with water before applying your daily lotions and tonics).

However, you should never skip the night rinse: You need to wash your face so gunk doesn’t sit in your pores causing free radical damage. "You still need to remove dirt, oils, residues of past skin care products, and air pollutants that may clog pores, cause irritation, and contain free radicals that lead to oxidative damage of the skin cells," says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D.