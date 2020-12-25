I never took night creams seriously before I hit 30 (why bother with another product was my attitude). But then my skin clearly started showing signs of needing more hydration, and I started eyeing those butter-dense creams, those ultra occlusive cocktails that wrap your skin in a cashmere-like blanket of nutrients. Once, far too thick for my skin, but now they suited me just right.

Here’s why you may consider a night cream—especially as you get older: When you sleep your skin is more permeable. This means a few things. One one end, it means your skin may absorb active ingredients easier—so you may want to utilize this time and apply more potent ingredients to give your skin a boost. On the other end, it means more water may evaporate from skin if you’re not careful. This happens more frequently with age, because the parts of your skin that act as a sealant (read: ceramides) start to diminish. So your skin isn’t as able to to trap in water naturally and on its own.

And thus, an increased need for thicker creams. (Here, I should note that I am using the term “night cream” broadly—the product doesn’t need to be labeled as such for you to consider it an appropriate product for your nighttime routine; simply find an option that that’s more occlusive and has a base of butters and oils, which will help create a barrier and seal the skin.)

So when you layer on your nighttime moisturizer, the idea is it assists your skin in holding in hydration throughout the night. And then hours later when you wake up, your skin is still supple and glowing.