Halle Berry's DIY Balancing Mask Is An At-Home Facial: Here's How To Make It
We'll go ahead and presume Halle Berry is high on your list of skin goals. At 54 years old, her complexion is smooth, glowing, and seemingly ageless. And we, the great admirers, patiently await any skin care wisdom she bestows upon us.
The wait is over: The Academy Award–winning actress recently took to Instagram, along with her esthetician Olga Lorencin, for her #SelfCareSunday series. This time, they play with Lorencin's namesake skin care line for an at-home facial. Now, Berry's no stranger to DIY beauty, so she's offered up a kitchen-friendly version of the mask. The result? Glowy, bouncy skin, à la Berry.
How to make Berry's DIY balancing mask.
This simple at-home recipe gently exfoliates while calming inflammation and plumping the skin with some much-needed hydration—a treatment trifecta, if you will.
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 tsp. full-fat Greek yogurt (she mentions coconut yogurt can be a great vegan option; just make sure you snag one with added probiotics)
- 1 tsp. honey
- A few drops of chlorophyll (optional but recommended by Berry to keep breakouts at bay)
There are a few tweaks you can make, depending on your skin type. If your skin falls on the drier side, Berry suggests adding a slice of avocado and a few drops of avocado oil. If you have acne-prone skin, a bit of powdered charcoal to the mix can help draw out impurities.
Then simply mix all the ingredients together in a bowl, slather onto clean skin, and leave on for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing. Hot tip: If you can, Lorencin suggests hopping into the bath or shower while you mask. "Let the hot steam penetrate your skin," she notes. "It's really a game-changer."
Why it works.
The mask features some of our tried-and-true DIY beauty favorites: honey for hydration, yogurt for probiotics and gentle exfoliation (it's naturally chock-full of lactic acid), avocado oil for locking in moisture, and charcoal for lifting excess oil. Chlorophyll, while optional, is also great for reducing inflammation and fighting acne; if you have some on hand, it's a worthwhile add.
Don't forget to slather on your neck and décolletage, too: "This is what people always forget," says Berry, massaging in the mixture with upward strokes. "You have to bring it all the way down [to your neck]."
The takeaway.
Berry's DIY mask can help your skin look fresh, glowy, and balanced. The gentle exfoliation can slough dead skin cells and improve skin texture, while the other hydrating ingredients make the skin look plump and dewy. Extras aside, as long as you have the two main ingredients, you're golden. As Lorencin says, "Buy some yogurt (plain, full-fat), and mix it with some honey. That's a base for any mask."
