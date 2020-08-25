We'll go ahead and presume Halle Berry is high on your list of skin goals. At 54 years old, her complexion is smooth, glowing, and seemingly ageless. And we, the great admirers, patiently await any skin care wisdom she bestows upon us.

The wait is over: The Academy Award–winning actress recently took to Instagram, along with her esthetician Olga Lorencin, for her #SelfCareSunday series. This time, they play with Lorencin's namesake skin care line for an at-home facial. Now, Berry's no stranger to DIY beauty, so she's offered up a kitchen-friendly version of the mask. The result? Glowy, bouncy skin, à la Berry.