On the other side of that same coin, we have our essences. These K-beauty skin care staples, also liquid-based formulas, tend to focus on one major beat: hydration, hydration, hydration. Rather than wiping away residue, essences are meant to infuse the skin with moisture (which is why many experts recommend ditching the cotton round and applying with your palms, just to help the formula really sink in). After your skin is visibly plump with hydration, you may even find your serums and active ingredients can better penetrate—another reason the mighty essence has earned its place among K-beauty line-ups.

Which might have you thinking: Doesn't a hydrating toner do the same thing? And you’re definitely right—plenty of hydrating toners have entered the market of late that essentially have the same benefits as an essence (skin-plumping moisture, product absorption, and the like). That said, a super-hydrating toner and an essence side-by-side might not have too many differences, so feel free to use those interchangeably. You can even layer an essence over your toner for an extra boost of hydration, as many K-beauty fans will often recommend (or try the seven skin method).