First and foremost: When your skin is dehydrated, inflammation tends to follow. That inflammation, says Yoon, "can release CRH (corticotropin-releasing hormone), a hormone that can actually tell your sebaceous glands to produce more oil." That's why a tell-all sign of dehydrated skin is often oiliness: Your skin might overproduce oil to compensate for that lack of moisture.

It doesn't stop there: According to Yoon, CRH can also kick-start what's known as retention hyperkeratosis—where dead skin cells become cohesive and don't shed as normal (almost like they're "stuck" to your face). And when those dead skin cells become trapped within your pores (along with the excess sebum mentioned above), that can lead to concerns like sebum plugs, blackheads, even inflamed pustules.

The solution? An intensive focus on hydration—even if your skin runs on the oily side. "Hydrating the skin really well can help with those breakouts," Yoon explains. If you keep your skin amply hydrated, you can better manage inflammation, stabilize oil production, and keep CRH from wreaking havoc—not to mention skin full of moisture looks plump, supple, and youthful, yet another reason to slap on a sheet mask or invest in some hyaluronic acid.