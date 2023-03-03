If you're the kind of person who stirs collagen into your morning coffee and spends their Saturday nights doing gua sha facial massages, you're going to want to know about phytoceramides. In fact, you're probably already using phytoceramides without even realizing it. Present in many popular face creams and serums, phytoceramides are a plant-derived fat molecule that mimics the skin's natural barrier functions to smooth and moisturize. But that's not the only way to use them: You can ingest them orally.