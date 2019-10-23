If you're the kind of person who stirs collagen into your morning coffee and spends their Saturday nights doing gua sha facial massages, you're going to want to know about phytoceramides. In fact, you're probably already using phytoceramides without even realizing it. Present in many popular face creams and serums, phytoceramides are a plant-derived fat molecule that mimics the skin's natural barrier functions to smooth and moisturize.

Touting benefits like restoring skin integrity and supporting smoother-looking skin, phytoceramides are the real deal.* That's because they work with your skin, providing the material needed to smooth microcracks and seal in moisture.

Looking for a youthful glow? Let's dive into how ceramides can help and the science behind adding phytoceramides to your beauty and supplement routine.