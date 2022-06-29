With the types of wrinkles in mind, we can better understand the sort of changes you might see in your skin with each decade. Of course, I must also present a very important caveat: How your skin ages is dependent on many factors that are unique to you—from lifestyle choices and skin care habits to genetics and more. In this article, I am speaking in broad terms (i.e., what many people generally experience), so take that into consideration: Your skin may not follow these exact patterns.