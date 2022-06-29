Perhaps a shocking opinion by today’s standards, but I think wrinkles are so damn sexy. (I didn’t always feel this way, but as I’ve earned a new decade I’ve really started to embrace their appeal.) There is something so enticing about a face that looks lived in, no? I want to see people with lines that show they’ve been laughing, smiling, feeling their emotions, and you know, living.

And as a diligent skin care professional and devotee, I care for my skin as best I can. I want it to look luminescent and glowing now, and for many years to come. And (stay with me on this one) using skin-enhancing products and embracing how your skin ages aren’t competing concepts. You can appreciate the beautiful signs of maturing skin—and at the same time, use topicals that keep your complexion plump, firm, and lively.

And, here, I’m going to walk you through how to do exactly that.