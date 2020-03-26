What Is Vitamin E? 5 Powerful Skin Care Benefits + More

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble, or lipid-soluble, nutrient. This “means it’s best absorbed when consumed with fat,” says Amy Gonzalez, R.D., F.N.T.P., C.L.T, of The Holistic Dietitian. It also means it’s “stored within the body, primarily in the fatty tissues and liver,” she adds. The term ‘vitamin E’ doesn’t refer to a single nutrient, though. Instead, it includes a group of eight molecularly similar compounds, according to dual-board certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D.

The vitamin is mainly involved in metabolic processes like cell signaling, hormone balance, and gene expression, says Gonzalez. It’s also the most prevalent fat-soluble vitamin in the skin—making it essential for maintaining skin health.