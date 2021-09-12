The 6 Most Common Sleeping Positions & What They Say About You

You can imagine what this position looks like. Gently curled inward with bent arms and legs, like a fetus in the womb, this position is the most common according to Idzikowski's research (reported by the BBC back in 2003). Notably, twice as many women preferred to sleep like this compared to men.

As Hardick tells mbg, there's undoubtedly something universally comforting about holding yourself in a fetal position, though it will curve the spine and result in some hip flexion, like we see when we sit in a chair. Even babies who sleep like this, he notes, feel the inclination to stretch upon waking from this position.

And as far as the psychology goes, Idzikowski found these kinds of sleepers to be tough on the outside but sensitive on the inside, and potentially shy upon meeting strangers.