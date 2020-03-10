Collagen is a crucial element of your skin. This protein is responsible for giving your face that youthful bounce, and as it declines, fine lines appear. "Collagen literally holds us together—it makes up 30 percent of the body’s protein and 70 percent of the skin’s protein," functional medicine practitioner Robert Rountree, M.D., tells us. "The No. 1 cause of skin aging is the loss of collagen." So how does it decline? There are a few reasons—some are in your control and others aren’t.

Below are the factors that deplete your collagen levels, plus what you can do to support them naturally.