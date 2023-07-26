But collagen does more than promote your body's natural production; it also helps temper some of the causes of collagen's decline. Namely? Free radical damage and oxidative stress. "Collagen's anti-inflammatory powers come from the role that it plays in our gut health. A healthy gut can reduce inflammatory processes throughout the whole body. Poor gut health, on the other hand, leads to stomach lining permeability, where particles can leak into the rest of the body, which then triggers inflammation in the body,"* naturopathic doctor Kellyann Petrucci, M.S., N.D., explains. "Collagen has been shown to support the gut's lining6 and has key amino acids for gut health."*