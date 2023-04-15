A one-stop-shop for skin, nail, hair, and gut health. The innovative blend is rooted in its premium and potent collagen foundation, delivering 17.7 grams of pasture-raised, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides (delivering types I and III collagen) but then it layers in several targeted ingredients, both nutrients and botanical bioactives, for holistic inside-out skin support.*

Here’s a rundown: There are vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, the protein building block L-glutamine, biotin for your beauty needs for combating oxidative stress and photoaging.*

What mindbodygreen’s beauty director says:

I’ve been taking mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen for several years now as I consider this a vital part of my skin care routine. I am diligent with my skin care day-in-and-day-out, as I want my skin looking its best for decades to come. I feel more confident in my skin because of this.*