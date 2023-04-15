The 11 Best Collagen Supplements To Tighten Sagging Skin + What To Look For
As we age, our skin changes. This is a reality of life—it’s natural, normal, and not to be ashamed of. One of those changes that folks often see is sagging skin. Sagging skin is the result of gravity pulling our skin downward, and is caused by the loss of collagen, elastin, and fat. It’s most often seen on the jowls of the face, neck, back of the arms, and eyelids.
Of course, lots of folks want to know how to keep their skin from sagging or help improve the appearance of already sagging skin. The truth is that it can be challenging to treat without professional intervention—but that’s not to say there aren’t things you can do at home to help support your skin at home.
Arguably the most important thing to do to help skin stay firm is to promote your natural collagen and elastin production. Collagen and elastin are what keeps your skin infrastructure strong—and when it starts to decline, we see things like fine lines and a drooping appearance.
To support collagen, you should utilize a well-rounded holistic approach, which includes sun care, topical products (such as vitamin C, retinol, and barrier-supporting formulas), as well as going internal.
This brings us to collagen supplements. Collagen peptide supplements are made of amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen. When ingested, they can help your body produce collagen more efficiently—research shows that collagen supplementation can improve skin hydration1, elasticity, and dermal thickness, as well as reduce rough skin texture and fine lines.*
Overall, there’s robust evidence to show that collagen supplements can help with signs of aging2.*
Here, our favorite collagen supplements for healthy skin.
The best collagen supplements for sagging skin
How we picked
These collagen formulas provide comprehensive and targeted support and building blocks for one our most precious and vulnerable organs, our skin! From antioxidant actions, to benefits like hydration, elasticity, and wrinkle reduction, these support optimal skin health.*
While some selections feature straight collagen peptides, we identify and lean into combination formulas with diverse active ingredients, from grass-fed collagen to vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids, and other unique bioactives rooted in science to support skin health.*
We elevate brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the potency and purity of the formula, from the starting materials to the finished products. We celebrate quality, science-backed active ingredients and the exclusion of cheap additives.
We celebrate brands for which sustainability is top of mind. To that end, we enjoy shouting out green initiatives and certifications, as well as products that honor the environment through recyclable, eco-friendly packaging options.
Best overall: mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
Pros
- Premium collagen plus nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives
- Supports glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and a healthy gut.*
- Sustainably packaged
Cons
- Not vegan (but then again, collagen is never vegan)
A one-stop-shop for skin, nail, hair, and gut health. The innovative blend is rooted in its premium and potent collagen foundation, delivering 17.7 grams of pasture-raised, grass-fed bovine collagen peptides (delivering types I and III collagen) but then it layers in several targeted ingredients, both nutrients and botanical bioactives, for holistic inside-out skin support.*
Here’s a rundown: There are vitamins C and E for enhanced collagen production, hyaluronic acid for skin hydration, the protein building block L-glutamine, biotin for your beauty needs, and curcumin from turmeric extract and sulforaphane from broccoli seed extract for combating oxidative stress and photoaging.*
What mindbodygreen’s beauty director says:
I’ve been taking mindbodygreen’s beauty & gut collagen for several years now as I consider this a vital part of my skin care routine. I am diligent with my skin care day-in-and-day-out, as I want my skin looking its best for decades to come. I feel more confident in my skin because of this.*
Best for skin hydration: Garden of Life Collagen Hyaluronic Acid
Pros
- Contains a probiotic clinically studied to aid digestion*
Cons
- Not vegan (but then again, collagen is never vegan)
- Only 12 servings per container
Blending together 20 grams of collagen peptides, this contains a meaningful dose of the protein. Clinical studies on collagen supplementation and skin moisturization show that with regular use, it supports your skin's hydration levels. But the formula doesn’t stop there, it also contains hyaluronic acid. Hyaluronic acid is a humectant naturally made by the body, but it declines with age—its loss can contribute to dry skin overtime. This supplement contains 120 mg of hyaluronic acid, which is notable since one study found that people who took 120 milligrams of hyaluronic acid a day for eight to 12 weeks experienced better skin aging (fewer wrinkles and more supple skin) compared with those who took a placebo.*
Best for fine lines & wrinkles: Mukti Bioactive Collagen Booster
Pros
- Has a refreshing raspberry flavor
- Features botanicals and berry blend for antioxidant support*
- A full month’s supply of servings
Cons
- Not vegan
- Contains natural flavors
This only contains 3 grams of collagen (which is on the lower end of dosage), we included it on the list thanks to the robust assortment of additional actives that support skin. To name a few of our favorites: hyaluronic acid and aloe vera for hydration, astaxanthin for photoprotection, resveratrol to help deal with environmental stressors, kakadu plum as it’s a natural source of vitamin C, and a proprietary super wild berry antioxidant complex to combat oxidative stress. Together, these ingredients can help ease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.*
Best for complexion: Further Food Vanilla Collagen Peptides
Pros
- Here, we’re highlighting the vanilla option as we like that it contains the beauty boosting organic tremella mushroom, but they also have additional formulas such as chocolate, unflavored, hazelnut, and matcha*
- They also have marine-based collagen options if you are pescetarian
Cons
- Plastic packagingNot gluten free
This contains 8 grams of collagen per serving, which falls within the the studied range of dosage for skin support. In addition, it contains an organic tremella mushroom, which has antioxidant properties and is a source of vitamin D. One randomized controlled trial in the journal Nutrients found a relationship between vitamin D insufficiency and dry skin. This is notable as most (93%) Americans have a dietary vitamin D gap, and many are insufficient or deficient in vitamin D altogether (41 and 29% of U.S. adults5, respectively).*
Best marine collagen : Anthony’s Marine Collagen Peptides
Pros
- Made entirely of type I collagen from wild-caught fish from France
- Pescetarian-friendly
Cons
- No additional skin-supporting ingredients (if that’s what you’re looking for)
A quality source of marine collagen (wild-caught fish from France), this contains type I collagen to support skin, joint, and gut health. Type I collagen is the most abundant type of collagen found in the skin and body overall, and is considered to be the best researched type. One small study showed that when people took an oral supplement containing mainly hydrolyzed type I collagen, after 60 days their facial lines and wrinkles appeared smoother, and the skin maintained healthy moisture levels.*
Best gummy : Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies
Pros
- Free of synthetic colors and artificial flavors
Cons
- While 2.5 grams of collagen can still support skin health, it is the lowest end of the collagen dosage spectrum for studied results.
- Contains 5 grams of added sugar
Some folks like taking their supplements via gummies, and white it’s certainly not the most effective delivery method, to each their own! Of the gummies out there, this option does contain 2.5 grams of collagen, which is still within the studied range of dosage to see skin care results. However, the grape flavor makes taking them more enjoyable for some, so by all means!
Best tablets: youtheory skin collagen +
Pros
- Contains a ceramide derived from rice
Cons
- You have to take 6 tablets a day just to get 3 grams of collagen
- No panel explaining the amino acid profile
- Not transparent about the sourcing
This contains 3 grams of collagen (which is again on the low end), but it also features a premium ceramide. CeraLOK™ is a Japanese-origin ceramide derived from rice that has been shown to improve skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, and skin barrier function. Alongside collagen and elastin, ceramides are a vital part of your dermis and epidermis, so this synergistic blend can support your overall barrier health *
Best on the go : Bulletproof Collagen Peptide Powder Packets
Pros
- Sourced from bovine that are grass-fed, pasture raised, with no added hormone
- Contains type I and III at a meaningful dose for skin and joint support*
Cons
- Single serving packages aren’t the most sustainable. Consider using these when needed for travel, but opting for a more eco-friendly jar at home.
While powder certainly delivers the effective dosage, big jars aren’t always the easiest to take with you on the go or while traveling. These single-serving packets contain 13 grams of collagen in each sleeve. Toss one in your gym bag to mix into a smoothie post workout, keep at your desk for a midday collagen treat, or pack them in your carry-on for travel ease.
Best budget : Orgain Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides
Pros
- Highest dosage of collagen peptides per serving on this list
Cons
- Reports of curdling in hot beverages
- No additional ingredients for extra skin support
Here, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. This serves up 20 grams of bovine sourced collagen peptides per serving for a more budget-friendly. (Also of note: You're just getting collagen in this—no additional ingredients to support your health, which is why it’s able to be on the more affordable end.)
Best stand-alone collagen : Truvani Collagen Peptides
Pros
- A single pack contains 28 servings of 20 grams of collagen — that’s a lot of collagen per bag
- Highest dosage of collagen peptides per serving on this list
Cons
- Doesn’t contain other skin-supporting ingredients
This supplement contains only one ingredient, but the quality of said ingredient is superb. The collagen is sourced from grass-fed and pasture-raised cows in Argentina, without any added hormones, steroids or antibiotics. It also contains 20 grams of collagen per serving, which is on the higher end of dosage studied—so you’re getting meaningful full body support.*
Best skin health bundle: mindbodygreen glow from the inside out bundle+
Pros
- Taken together, this will provide your skin with 12 nutrients for a serious glow*
While I waxed poetic about the beauty & gut collagen+ above, this bundle folds in mindbodygreen’s cellular beauty+ as well. The collagen powder provides a base for your beauty needs—by supplying collagen, vitamin C, E, hyaluronic acid, and more—and then cellular beauty takes it to the next level with antioxidant support. It contains premium botanicals and phytochemicals clinically shown to support skin hydration, elasticity, smoothness, barrier function, and wrinkle reduction. In the cutting-edge formula, you'll find phytoceramides to support a healthy skin barrier structure; astaxanthin to preserve a healthy collagen layer; ubiquinol CoQ10 to promote skin cell "cleanup" (aka, getting rid of debris) and rejuvenation; and polyphenol-containing pomegranate whole fruit extract for photoprotection. Together, these supplements will leave with a wow-worthy complexion.*
How to choose
While we laid out exactly what we looked for in the above list, it’s important that you know how to shop for a supplement that works best for you. Here, some things to keep in mind.
- Dosage. There is no official daily recommendation for collagen supplementation. If you are interested in skin benefits (i.e. sagging skin), research points to a range of 2.5 to 10 grams per day to be beneficial for skin support3.* Read here for more information on collagen dosage.
- Source. Collagen can only come from animal sources, such as bovine, marine, or poultry. (“Vegan” collagens are not in fact collagen, but instead. various ingredients that can support collagen.) Pick our sourcing based on your dietary restrictions. The most important thing is to pick brands that describe in detail where their collagen is sourced from (i.e., the animal, region, and other relevant information)
- Form. Collagen comes in delivery formats such as powder, gummies, drinks (like collagen water), and capsules. Powders are able to deliver the most potent amount of collagen—and they tend to be the most versatile as well (since you can mix it in a wide variety of drinks, smoothies and foods). However, the best form of collagen is the one that you’ll take consistently.
- Extra ingredients. If there are additional, beneficial ingredients—such as vitamins and minerals or botanical bioactives—they can help create a more holistic product to achieve your desired effects (or if you want just collagen, that's great too!).* Just look for research-informed ingredients at meaningful doses.
- Clean formulas. Less is more here: Skip artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, gluten, GMOs, soy, gluten, and known allergens. If your collagen product has flavors, look for natural varieties (such as organic cocoa, and organic vanilla).
Cautions & side effects
Overall, collagen peptides are safe for consumption, and few side effects, complaints, or cautions are reported. They fall into the "benign" bucket. However, everyone is different, and everyone's body reacts to products in unique ways.
Additionally, the collagen supplement you chose may have additional ingredients—so be sure to check out those to ensure you don’t have any sensitivities to ingredients in the rest of the formula.
If you have questions, it’s important to discuss your specific needs with a healthcare professional.
When to see a professional about your sagging skin
It’s also important to reiterate that sagging skin—especially more advanced cases—is difficult to treat without professional intervention. In fact, it’s perhaps some of the most challenging skin concerns to treat at home.
While it’s incredibly important to support your skin with daily care like smart lifestyle choices, topical formulas, and supplements, these won’t magically fix pronounced sagging. While this isn’t a caution against the effectiveness of these products (in fact, I actively encourage you to look into them), it is a moment to set expectations.*
If you reach a point where your sagging skin concerns are truly bothering you, visit a dermatologist to explore additional avenues of care.
FAQ
Which form of collagen is most effective?
Powders are able to deliver the most potent amount of collagen. They have the added benefit of being the most versatile and a convenient way to add a meaningful dose of collagen to your nutrition routine, whether blending into a smoothie, mixing it with a coffee, or adding it to a snack. However, if you prefer other delivery methods—drinks, tonics, capsules, gummies—that’s perfectly fine! Just know you may not be getting as much collagen.
Do collagen supplements work for sagging skin?
Sagging skin is caused by the loss of collagen, elastin, and fat. Collagen supplements can help your body produce collagen more efficiently—research shows that collagen supplementation can improve skin hydration, elasticity, and dermal thickness, as well as reduce rough skin texture and fine lines. Overall, there’s robust evidence to show that collagen supplements can help with signs of aging.*
However, it’s important to set expectations that in advanced cases of sagging skin, at-home products (be it supplements or topical formulas) may not magically fix the appearance. For these, professional intervention may be needed.
How long does it take collagen to tighten skin?
According to robustly designed research, 12 weeks is a common benchmark for seeing noticeable skin benefits from collagen. For example, this study found that the patients taking a collagen supplement experienced enhanced skin elasticity, hydration, and density in that time frame. However, some research suggests you may see results sooner: This study said they found statistically significant skin elasticity enhancement at four weeks. Another suggests that results were even greater at eight weeks. The bottom line: You may see skin benefits at around one month, but full results will start appearing at around three.
The takeaway
Collagen supplements can help you care for maturing skin—and the concerns that come with it.* These supplements can help improve hydration, texture, and dermal thickness, while reducing fine lines.* This will help the overall appearance of your skin when used as part of a holistic skin care routine.
However, it’s important to note that advanced sagging skin is challenging to treat with supplements or topicals, so visit a skin care professional for more information.
Want more information on how beauty supplements can improve your appearance? Check out our guide to the best healthy aging supplements on the market.