As we age, our skin changes. This is a reality of life—it’s natural, normal, and not to be ashamed of. One of those changes that folks often see is sagging skin. Sagging skin is the result of gravity pulling our skin downward, and is caused by the loss of collagen, elastin, and fat. It’s most often seen on the jowls of the face, neck, back of the arms, and eyelids.

Of course, lots of folks want to know how to keep their skin from sagging or help improve the appearance of already sagging skin. The truth is that it can be challenging to treat without professional intervention—but that’s not to say there aren’t things you can do at home to help support your skin at home.

Arguably the most important thing to do to help skin stay firm is to promote your natural collagen and elastin production. Collagen and elastin are what keeps your skin infrastructure strong—and when it starts to decline, we see things like fine lines and a drooping appearance.

To support collagen, you should utilize a well-rounded holistic approach, which includes sun care, topical products (such as vitamin C, retinol, and barrier-supporting formulas), as well as going internal.

This brings us to collagen supplements. Collagen peptide supplements are made of amino acids, which are the building blocks of collagen. When ingested, they can help your body produce collagen more efficiently—research shows that collagen supplementation can improve skin hydration1 , elasticity, and dermal thickness, as well as reduce rough skin texture and fine lines.*

Overall, there’s robust evidence to show that collagen supplements can help with signs of aging2 .*

Here, our favorite collagen supplements for healthy skin.