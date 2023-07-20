To share more on the state of collagen science, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, weighed in: "Collagen research publications actually date back to the 1940s, which sounds like a long time. Search PubMed, and you'll find 400-plus peer-reviewed journal articles relevant to 'collagen peptides' dating back to 1965. But clinical trials leveraging oral collagen peptide supplementation for a variety of health outcomes have only been completed in the past two decades, with the majority (around 30 human clinicals) completed in the past 10 years. We are learning in real time, which is honestly exciting and cutting-edge."