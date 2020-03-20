Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated

To unpack this theory, it’s a good idea to first understand how your body digests food. The sight and smell of food stimulates cells in your stomach wall to secrete acid, even before food arrives in your stomach, says James Galligan, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacology and toxicology in the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Your stomach produces even more acid when the vagus nerve, which helps regulate digestion (among other things), is stimulated, he says. “The presence of food in the stomach further stimulates acid secretion,” Galligan says. Acid is required to break food down, but collagen survives passage through your stomach, he explains.

Ultimately, it doesn’t make a huge difference if you take collagen on a full or empty stomach. “The bulk of the breaking down of proteins actually happens in the small intestine, so full-stomach, half-full stomach, or empty stomach—there will be little difference,” says Scott Keatley, R.D.