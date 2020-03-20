Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated
When you decide to take a collagen supplement, it’s only natural that you’d want to max out the benefits—since collagen supplements have been shown to support hair, skin, bone, muscle, and joint health.* Often, you'll hear people claim that there’s a “better” time of day to take collagen—and in doing so, you'll increase its efficacy. But there are different schools of thought, and while many of the claims make sense in theory, they can’t all be true. Here’s what the experts have to say about the most common claims, plus a tip on when to actually take yours.
1. The claim: You should take collagen on an empty stomach.
Many people believe that your body is better able to break down proteins like collagen when you take them on an empty stomach. They encourage taking a collagen supplement first thing in the morning before you've had breakfast.
The reality: Empty-or full stomach doesn’t matter.
To unpack this theory, it’s a good idea to first understand how your body digests food. The sight and smell of food stimulates cells in your stomach wall to secrete acid, even before food arrives in your stomach, says James Galligan, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacology and toxicology in the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. Your stomach produces even more acid when the vagus nerve, which helps regulate digestion (among other things), is stimulated, he says. “The presence of food in the stomach further stimulates acid secretion,” Galligan says. Acid is required to break food down, but collagen survives passage through your stomach, he explains.
Ultimately, it doesn’t make a huge difference if you take collagen on a full or empty stomach. “The bulk of the breaking down of proteins actually happens in the small intestine, so full-stomach, half-full stomach, or empty stomach—there will be little difference,” says Scott Keatley, R.D.
2. The Claim: You should use collagen as a snack.
Given that collagen is a protein, some people think that mixing your collagen supplement with a midday smoothie or coffee will help keep you fuller longer. As a result, you won’t be as tempted to reach for something less healthy later in the day.
The reality: The delivery method is what fills you up, not necessarily the collagen.
How well your collagen supplement fills you up ultimately depends on what you take it with, according Galligan. “On their own, collagen supplements are unlikely to fill you up because of the small volume of each,” he says. However, having something with fiber and fat in it, like a smoothie with nut butter, along with your collagen supplement “will help satisfy your appetite better than a sugar- or carb-based snack,” says Albert Matheny M.S., R.D., C.S.C.S. But if you just take it with a midday coffee, it will fill you up just about as much as a coffee would otherwise.
3. The claim: You should take collagen at night so your body processes it during the REM cycle.
Some people claim collagen is more effective at night because your body is naturally recovering while you sleep, and by synching up with that recovery cycle the amino acids will be put to better use.
The reality: There’s no study to back this up.
This is just a theory at this point. “There are no controlled studies that address this issue,” Galligan says. “However, the popular literature is in agreement that collagen supplements seem to work equally well when taken at bedtime or in the morning.”
Matheny agrees. “Think of collagen as more of a general in-your-system type supplement,” he advises. Not only that, it takes anywhere from three to five hours for collagen to get from your mouth through your small intestine, where it’s absorbed, so this could be a tricky thing to try to sync up with your REM cycle, Keatley says.
The bottom line:
Research on the way mechanisms and effects of collagen supplements on your body are still in the early stages, but there’s nothing to suggest right now that you need to take collagen at a particular time or even a certain way, Galligan says.
Ultimately, you should take your collagen supplements whenever it’s easy and convenient for you. The key is to find the time of day that you can make it part of your routine—because any supplement works best when you actually take it.