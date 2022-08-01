Need A Morning Pick Me Up? This Skin Supporting Smoothie Fits The Bill

People Can't Stop Making This Creamy Collagen-Supporting Smoothie
This dreamy blue smoothie found fame on TikTok, where it was dubbed the "blue cloud smoothie," with its coconut cream topping mimicking a fluffy cloud set against a wide, blue sky. But gorgeous aesthetics aside, the smoothie, which originated from West Coast organic market, Erewhon, has more than just good looks. With protein, healthy fats, and a dose of blue spirulina, it packs a nutritional punch too.
We have the ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and a bonus tip to make this recipe even better for you and your skin. The secret? Include a scoop of collagen powder into your blend.* Don't worry, our powder of choice comes unflavored, so it won't mess with the delicious recipe, but you will be doing yourself a favor by adding some skin-loving ingredients.* Let's get into it!
Blue Cloud Smoothie
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
Of course, we're huge fans of the smoothie's star ingredient, blue spirulina, sometimes referred to as blue Majik. It's packed with vitamins and minerals, including calcium, potassium, B vitamins, and iron; it also contains phycocyanin, which boasts some incredible antioxidant properties (it's also responsible for giving spirulina its vibrant blue-green color).
Then to add even more skin-healthy nutrients, why not toss collagen into the mix?* Collagen supplementation has countless benefits, both for the skin and the entire body.* It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, enhances skin hydration, and supports gut and digestive health.* You can read more about collagen's benefits here if you're curious, but it's an easy addition to any recipe, especially smoothies.
- ½ cup frozen pineapple
- ½ cup milk of your choice
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ frozen avocado
- 1 scoop unflavored mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- 1 tbsp almond butter
- 2 tbsp blue spirulina powder
- A drizzle of honey or agave
- 2 spoonfuls of coconut cream
- Add your frozen ingredients, collagen powder, almond butter, honey, 1 tablespoon of blue spirulina powder, and milk of choice to a blender, and blend.
- Add one spoonful of coconut cream and your other tablespoon of blue spirulina to the bottom of your glass.
- Pour the smoothie into the glass.
- Top with another scoop of coconut cream, and enjoy!
The takeaway.
We love adding collagen powder to daily beverages because it's a quick and easy way to get some seriously powerful nutrients. If you're looking for more collagen-packed recipes, we've created a collagen matcha latte and a chocolate shaken espresso recipe as well—feel free to shake up your morning ritual as you see fit.
