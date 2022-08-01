Need A Morning Pick Me Up? This Skin Supporting Smoothie Fits The Bill

This dreamy blue smoothie found fame on TikTok, where it was dubbed the "blue cloud smoothie," with its coconut cream topping mimicking a fluffy cloud set against a wide, blue sky. But gorgeous aesthetics aside, the smoothie, which originated from West Coast organic market, Erewhon, has more than just good looks. With protein, healthy fats, and a dose of blue spirulina, it packs a nutritional punch too.

We have the ingredients, step-by-step instructions, and a bonus tip to make this recipe even better for you and your skin. The secret? Include a scoop of collagen powder into your blend.* Don't worry, our powder of choice comes unflavored, so it won't mess with the delicious recipe, but you will be doing yourself a favor by adding some skin-loving ingredients.* Let's get into it!