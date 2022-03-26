As much as us coffee lovers may not want to accept it, the rumors are true: That midday cup can affect your hormone balance. This is why some experts recommend subbing the caffeine for other blood sugar-balancing foods. But let's be real—not everyone can cut out afternoon caffeine right away. That’s why we’ve offered the perfect middle ground to help you limit your caffeine intake, if that’s of interest to you; plus, it adds a healthy glow to your skin and promotes gut health, while you’re at it.*

Here, we’re combining two extremely beneficial ingredients: matcha (which has less caffeine than coffee!) and collagen. Below, find all the info you need to start whipping up this tasty, gut-friendly beverage.*