Trying To Cut Out Mid-Day Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead
As much as us coffee lovers may not want to accept it, the rumors are true: That midday cup can affect your hormone balance. This is why some experts recommend subbing the caffeine for other blood sugar-balancing foods. But let's be real—not everyone can cut out afternoon caffeine right away. That’s why we’ve offered the perfect middle ground to help you limit your caffeine intake, if that’s of interest to you; plus, it adds a healthy glow to your skin and promotes gut health, while you’re at it.*
Here, we’re combining two extremely beneficial ingredients: matcha (which has less caffeine than coffee!) and collagen. Below, find all the info you need to start whipping up this tasty, gut-friendly beverage.*
Collagen Matcha Latte
If you want to get specific, matcha technically has 70 milligrams of caffeine, while brewed coffee has 96 milligrams. Yes, it’s still a nice-sized portion, but matcha also comes loaded with L-theanine, an energy-boosting amino acid that can make you feel calmer cognitively. That’s why people who drink matcha often report a sustained energy burst minus the sleepy crash later on.
We’ll explain more about the benefits of matcha and collagen in a mere moment, but for now, let’s dive into the recipe, shall we?
What you’ll need:
- Matcha powder (our favorite is from Golde)
- ½ cup milk of choice
- 1 scoop mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
- ½ cup warm water
- Blender
How to:
- First, you’ll want to bring some water to a boil, then let it sit for five minutes.
- Next, add your water, matcha, milk, and collagen powder to the blender.
- Blend until smooth and pour into your cup.
- Optional: Add a dash of cinnamon powder to your latte for extra flavor.
- Note: If iced beverages are your go-to, feel free to use cold milk instead and toss a few ice cubes into your cup before pouring your latte.
What are the benefits of this beverage?
We discussed a bit about the benefits above, but matcha is also rich in antioxidants, especially epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), the most prominent and most studied catechin and green tea’s claim to fame. In fact, one study found that matcha contained 137 times more EGCG than green tea. In addition, it contains anti-inflammatory properties and has the power to support your metabolism. Matcha does have more caffeine than green tea, but less than the average cup of coffee, making it the ideal beverage if you want to slowly limit caffeine intake.
beauty & gut collagen+
A powerful daily ritual for glowing skin and strong hair & nails*
And let’s not forget about collagen: Collagen supplementation has countless benefits as well, both for the skin and the entire body.* It promotes your skin's natural collagen and elastin production, supports skin hydration, and supports gut and digestive health.* You can read more about collagen’s benefits here if you’re curious, but it’s a worthy addition to all of your beverages, caffeinated or otherwise.
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for an afternoon energy boost but want to limit your coffee intake, a collagen matcha latte is a great substitute. This recipe is quick, easy, and who knows—it may even become your go-to for the morning as well. Plus, the benefits of these ingredients go far beyond lifting your spirits midday. If caffeine isn’t for you, or if you’re looking to minimize consumption, there are a few unlikely foods that may give you the energy boost you're looking for.
