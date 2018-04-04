L-Theanine: Everything You Need To Know About This Plant-Based Powerhouse

Have we found and isolated the secret ingredient that gives tea its powerfully calming-yet-focused effect?

L- theanine might be the closest thing we’ve got so far to meditation in a capsule. The traditional therapeutic use of green tea dates back to China 4,700 years ago, and the Japanese regard tea so highly they’ve created a ceremony for it and a separate teahouse in which to serve it. Thich Nhat Hanh, the Zen master and global spiritual leader, describes tea drinking as a spiritual, meditative act: "Tea is an act complete in its simplicity... This is the act of life, in one pure moment, and in this act, the truth of the world suddenly becomes revealed: all the complexity, pain, drama of life is a pretense, invented in our minds for no good purpose..."

Today, drinking tea still symbolizes psychological calm and contentment for most, and now science is starting to explain the physiological reasons and mechanisms behind these effects. Several scientific publications including clinical and epidemiological studies are beginning to back up the health benefits of both black and green teas, with particular focus on L-theanine—a calming amino acid found to promote alpha-wave brain production, an index of wakeful relaxation similar to that experienced during and directly after meditation. Here's all you need to know about nature's powerful relaxant.