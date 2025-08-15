L-Theanine: Everything You Need To Know About This Plant-Based Powerhouse

L-theanine is a dynamic amino acid that promotes a calm state of relaxation and focus (simultaneously!) that can assist you during school, work, or any other cognitively demanding time you may need it.* Whether you choose to harness this bioactive's unique benefits in green tea or supplement form (or both!), its ability to help enhance cognitive function, mental resilience, and mood support is sure to sooth your central nervous system and promote overall well-being.*