Caffeine is a unique phytonutrient compound (or sometimes, a synthetic substance, depending on the source) that stimulates the central nervous system (CNS).* As a plant nutrient (aka phyto + nutrient), it's naturally found in more than 60 plants1 , including coffee berries, coffee beans, tea leaves, guarana seeds, and cacao beans (i.e., chocolate).

In the body, caffeine sources like espresso and coffee stimulate your CNS (i.e., your brain and spinal cord) primarily by blocking adenosine receptors2 , according to Isa Kujawski, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and founder of Mea Nutrition.*

A quick explainer: Adenosine is a neurotransmitter, aka a chemical messenger secreted by nerve cells (neurons). When it binds to specific receptors, adenosine slows down neural activity and makes you sleepy. Your levels of adenosine naturally increase the longer you're awake and drop while you snooze at night.

However, caffeine has a similar structure to adenosine—so much so that it can swoop in and bind to adenosine receptors.* It's a natural "antagonist" (turns out to be a useful thing) of the receptor. This temporarily prevents adenosine from attaching to said receptors, helping you feel more wakeful and alert.*