We’ve all been there: one cup of coffee too many and the jitters set in. Of course, not brewing another cup is the first place to start, but is there any other way to counteract the negative side effects of too much caffeine?

Learning the signs of too much caffeine, and understanding your personal caffeine cut-off can serve as preventive measures. For the days where you don’t get ahead though, experts share five tips to help manage unwanted symptoms.