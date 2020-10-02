First and foremost, coffee. While it may seem counterintuitive to drink caffeine to quell anxiety, (known stimulant and all), Chamberlain has found a way to turn it into a self-soothing tactic.

As a self-proclaimed over-thinker, Chamberlain generally finds it hard to meditate. “What is meditation for me? It’s ruminating time, and I haven’t figured out how to turn that off yet,” she says. Making coffee, though, helps quiet her thoughts and gives her something purposeful to complete.

“Making my coffee when it’s dead quiet, my hair is a mess, and I haven’t brushed my teeth yet—it’s a very therapeutic moment for me,” Chamberlain tells mbg. After a slow and silent morning of grinding and brewing beans (currently: the Night Owl blend), Chamberlain likes to crawl back into bed, and look out the window. “It’s great. It makes me feel calm,” she says.