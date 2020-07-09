"During times of stress people turn to social media for information, and doomscrolling has become a 'coping mechanism' with the uncertainty in today's world," psychoanalyst Babita Spinelli, L.P., tells mbg.

Staying up to date with the latest COVID-19 news is important, and so is staying connected with friends and family during quarantine. For both reasons, the pandemic seemed to heighten doomscrolling, Spinelli explains. "The uncertainty in the world and minute-by-minute news breaks has created a fear of missing out," she says. People are afraid to "let go," in case they miss something.

Following the killing of George Floyd, news about police brutality, oppression, and racial injustice is also finally circulating in mainstream media. With so much information about anti-racism resources out there, some people now feel guilty for not doomscrolling. They worry if they aren't constantly in the news, they're turning the other cheek, Spinelli explains. But spending too much time in the news and not maintaining self-care can prevent people from taking real action, which is vital.