In a time of deep, civil unrest (not to mention a global pandemic), self-care has perhaps never been so important. You might brush off a morning meditation or virtual get-together with a simple thought: There are more important things to be focusing on right now. And you’re right—there are. But that doesn’t mean you should let self-care fall through the cracks.

In fact, according to registered dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D.,CDN, an effective healing practice actually strengthens the fight for social justice. “If your tank is empty, you can’t be a good ally to yourself or to your neighbor,” she tells me on the mindbodygreen podcast. In other words, we have to make sure our energy remains strong—that way, we can make sure anti-racism remains a movement, not a moment.

Of course, everyone’s healing process looks different—what may work for certain people may not necessarily “fill you up" in the same way. You should always find what works best for your own needs; but if you’re in need of inspiration for self-healing, Feller has some helpful tips to keep in mind. Here’s how to practice self-care as you work towards a better world: