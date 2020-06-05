For white people, Harper says it’s important to admit and understand that you have benefitted from an inherently racist system. “People have to be willing to say, ‘I have benefitted from these systems, and I have to figure out certain ways I may not benefit as much anymore to help other people benefit as well.”

In other words, put your privilege on the line by making yourself uncomfortable. Have difficult conversations with friends and family members; speak up to your boss if you see something potentially harmful; reach out to your mayor if you feel a certain official should not remain in their role. In other words, risk breaking the status quo.

“If you’re not willing to step out and say something people may criticize you for, you’re not actually willing to put your privilege on the line to see a difference or make change happen,” Harper explains. If you’ve stayed silent thus far with the promise to listen and learn, make sure your silence is not an subconscious excuse to play into the hands of the status quo.