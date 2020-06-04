If you don’t see color, you don’t see me.

I’m brown, and nearly everything about my world and my lived experiences is affected by my brownness. It affects how people talk to me, how much teachers have paid attention to me, how safe or alone I feel when I walk into a public space or a meeting room or a yoga studio, who’s willing to date me. For Black people, it affects your likeliness to get hired, your ability to move into certain neighborhoods, how much doctors will pay attention to your pain, and how police will treat you.

When you say that you “don’t see color,” what you’re saying is that you’re unwilling to acknowledge that people have different lived experiences based on the color of their skin.

“You are limiting yourself from an understanding of the majority of humans on this planet, and you are disconnecting,” racial justice educator Rachel Ricketts recently explained to mbg. “[When] you have an inability to understand my lived reality as a Black woman and the daily oppression and discrimination that I face, you are cut off at the neck. You are not in alignment with your heart space because you’re lacking empathy and compassion and the ability to actually relate to me on any level. You’re prioritizing your comfort. And that’s what white supremacy is.”

What you should be saying instead: I see you. I will seek to understand you and your experiences. I will support you in your unique and specific needs, and I will fight with you against the unique challenges and injustices you face.