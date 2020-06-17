Small Things, Many People: 3 Ways To Make Real Social Change

Now, for the action bit: Rather than focusing how you can fix the entire problem (which, for a problem as deeply ingrained into society as systemic racism, might make you feel overwhelmed), focus on small things you can do to help. Gaston explains further: “Look at our society’s problems in the sense of a potluck. If everyone brings a dish, we have a feast.”

Take homelessness for example: A social issue with great magnitude, no? In order to implement social good on a daily basis, Gaston urges everyone to carry water bottles, granola bars, or five dollar bills, if you can. That way, every time you see someone who might need it, you might make that person’s entire day. “You don’t know who you’re going to encounter, but you can give them love,” Gaston says. Sure, it’s not a grand gesture, but imagine if everyone had the same thought process—those little acts surely add up.

In terms of anti-racism, try not to look at the entire scope of the human rights issue. (It’s vast, and it requires long-term action.) Instead, you might want to connect with nonprofit organizations and figure out their simple, daily needs. What can you do to help those organizations today? It may be simple, but hundreds of those small acts could ultimately create lasting change. “No one can fix the problem by themselves, but they can fix the problem in their corner of the world,” Gaston says.

No matter what, don’t let anti-racism become a moment. It’s a movement, so do your part to ensure it doesn’t become fleeting. If you implement the work into your daily life (again, even small, simple acts can help), it may very well become part of our lifestyle—and hopefully, our culture. “It’s like healthy eating and dieting,” Gaston adds, “You can’t just do it every now and then. It has to be a lifestyle.”