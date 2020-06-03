In the last week, mass groups of people have taken a stand against police brutality and systemic racism in the United States via protests (both virtual and in-person). These calls for justice follow the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and Ahmaud Arbery—among countless other innocent black lives lost—at the hands of police officers. These actions are meant to create lasting change that spans far beyond this moment in history.

You may feel frustrated or helpless during this time, but remember there are a number of ways to support the cause (note: as a white woman, I acknowledge this is a space I'm continuing to learn about, and I welcome any feedback). In addition to protesting, you can support black-owned businesses, contact government officials, sign petitions, and remember to vote, according to resources provided by the Black Lives Matter foundation.

For non-black allies, specifically, it's important to educate yourself through anti-racist works, and convey what you learn to friends and family. What's more, if you are able, consider donating to platforms and initiatives that support people of color.

During this time, and always, mental health resources are also crucial. "For marginalized folks who also encounter relentless vitriol from people who disagree with our humanity, and have for centuries, it undoubtedly takes a toll,” Rachel Ricketts, a racial justice activist and healer previously told mbg. As such, consider supporting some of the many organizations doing great work in the mental health space, in addition to anti-racist groups.