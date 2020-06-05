How To Overcome The Fear Of Saying The Wrong Thing, From A Mental Health Expert

Moss explains that acting in empathy and solidarity should be the biggest priority for nonblack people right now.

"I bet it can provoke a lot of anxiety, but I would encourage a nonblack person to think about how they would feel if this was them, their child, or their family member," she says. "To sit and watch someone suffer, regardless of their race, is not acceptable. That will give you the motivation to support anyone."

For black people everywhere, seeing the pictures, the videos, the news, and social media—on top of the historical trauma the black community faces—is exhausting and deeply painful from a mental health perspective, Moss notes. "Even if you don't fully understand that, it's time to validate those in pain, because that's just what you do when someone is hurting."

It is a privilege not to feel these pains directly, and to even have a choice of whether to address these injustices. And therefore it is only right to speak against them, even if you've been conditioned to think addressing race is awkward, distasteful, or unnecessary. It's not—and we need these conversations to happen for change to become a reality.

As Mikki Kendall writes in Hood Feminism, "Politeness as filtered through fragility and supremacy isn't about manners; it's about a methodology of controlling the conversation." So forget about prioritizing politeness, and instead, prioritize justice and the hard conversations. If something makes you uncomfortable, it's probably a sign it needs to be addressed.