When it comes to being an ally to the black community right now, signing petitions, donating, and circulating resources with family and friends is a start. But the work can't and shouldn't end there.

One of the biggest lessons I, as a white woman, am learning from the response to the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and Ahmaud Arbery, is that I (and a lot of other non-black folks) need to educate ourselves about race and our place within a deeply racist system—and that won't happen over the course of one scroll through Instagram. Facing, questioning, and untangling biases will be an active and long-term process. Thankfully, there are plenty of resources that already exist to help inform and guide this ongoing edification.

Here are a few of the many racial justice educators who offer anti-racism classes, books, journalism, podcasts, and webinars. Follow them; support them; invest in them. Let's get to work.