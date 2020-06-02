Shop Black-Owned & Founded Wellness Brands: 26 Companies To Check Out
As today is #BlackOutTuesday, a day meant to amplify black voices and creators, we acknowledge and know that the wellness world can often feel overwhelmingly white at times. This, of course, is not for lack of black-owned and -founded brands or POC experts but as a function of what sort of voices typically get raised. As someone who writes about clean beauty, the lifestyle space, and general well-being companies and leaders, I know this is something that I can and will be better about going forward.
"Supporting black businesses is important because that's the way communities grow and sustain. Black-owned businesses are more likely to hire other black people. It all starts the trend of building and supporting the community," Kristian Henderson, DrPH, professor of public health at George Washington University, a natural lifestyle enthusiast, and the founder of BLK+GRN, tells mbg in a Q&A. "Being a conscientious consumer, in general, is really important. Every time I spend money, I'm deciding what I invest in. So if I say I believe in black women entrepreneurs, if I say I believe in not supporting child labor, if I say I believe in making sure that things are ethically sourced, then the question is: Would the way I spend my money also reflect those same belief systems? I also see that investment beyond the product I'm purchasing. Not only do you get the product, but you're investing in someone else's dreams."
This list is non-exhaustive, of course, but if you are looking for a new online yoga class, hair serum, or candle, start here and buy black. It's not the most important thing you can do for the movement right now—not by a long shot—but it's well past the time we started giving black-owned wellness and beauty brands their proper due.
Beauty
- Briogeo. A clean and natural hair company that we here at mbg adore.
- Vernon François. Founded by a beloved celebrity hairstylist, this namesake brand features collections for waves to kinks, and all textures in between.
- BeautyStat. Founded by cosmetic chemist Ron Robinson, a frequent source for mbg beauty articles, who makes high-quality, high-tech skin care.
- Nyakio. A beautiful, global-inspired skin care brand from founder and formulator Nykakio Kamoche Grieco.
- Neulle. A super-clean hair serum that contains only five superstar ingredients and has the efficacy you crave in a conditioning hair product.
- Hair Rules. Another hair care brand founded by a famed stylist, Anthony Dicky, these products are all about tending to texture and your scalp—which Dicky is an expert in.
- Pear Nova. This nail brand makes flattering shades in 10-free formulas.
- Miss Jessie's Original. A hair care line full of potent natural ingredients co-founded by Miko and Titi Branch, it'll be your secret to healthy hair.
- ALAFFIA. This full-body beauty brand (they have face, hair, body, and kid products) practices fair trade and sustainable manufacturing.
Movement
- BYC. This Brooklyn-based yoga studio specializes in creating an open, body-positive space to connect via yoga. Currently they're offering online yoga classes and hosting a virtual wellness retreat later this month.
- Lauren Ash. Book a session with this yoga instructor and meditation instructor, who has many fans here at mbg.
- HealHous. Another Brooklyn yoga studio and cafe, this space is inclusive and community-oriented.
- Jessamyn Stanley. Yoga teacher, body-positivity activist, and so much more, Stanley's virtual classes can provide a moment of peace for those needing it right now.
Lifestyle and well-being
- Begin Meditating. A virtual meditation resource founded by mbg contributor Light Watkins made for beginners. You can also check out his mbg class, here.
- Golde. Making powders for smoothies, lattes, or face masks, this brand is one fun way to get your superfoods.
- Loom. Founded by mbg contributor and doula Erica Chidi Cohen, this wellness hub offers classes and various services.
- Ruby Love. A great option for reusable period underwear, they make underwear, swimsuits, and workout wear for teens and women.
- Ethel's Club. An online membership organization for people of color, they host events, online streaming classes, and a huge network of those in the creative and wellness space. And don't forget to read our Q&A with founder Naj Austin.
- Boié Road. Find soft, gentle textiles for your home from this Brooklyn-based designer.
- Dive In Well. A community founded to diversify the wellness space. Originally a roving dinner, this has now grown into an organization with many resources for those looking to get into the wellness business or looking for ways to be a wellness ally.
- The Honey Pot. A female care brand that uses only clean, plant-based ingredients and herbs.
- Alexandra Windbush. Gorgeous soy-based candles, these will bring comfort to your home right now.
- Yowie. Where to go if you need stunning home good items, décor, ceramics, and more.
- BLK + GRN. An online marketplace that features products from only black artists and creators, founded by Henderson.
- Pillow Talk Sessions. Founded by chef Sofia Roe, this platform hosts sessions to talk about food and feelings. (Read our Q&A with Roe here.)
Nonprofits
Of course there are many nonprofits that you can donate to that are more urgent at this given moment (local bail funds, for example), but given this movement hinges on long-term systemic changes, consider where you make your donations throughout the year, too. Are they POC-founded nonprofits that go directly to the people? If you are looking for some that have more of a health and wellness angle, here are a few:
- SuprMarkt LA. A low-cost, organic grocery store serving food deserts in Los Angeles. (Read more about the brand here.)
- GirlTreck. This is the largest public health nonprofit for black women and girls and encourages women to get outside and exercise—and creates a safe space for them to do so.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.