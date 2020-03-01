How To Respond Compassionately To Someone's Suffering

Sometimes when someone shares what they're going through, they aren't asking for you to make it better. For whatever reason, just telling someone makes us feel a little less desolate. It's human nature to want to share, to have someone who hears us, who understands, who can sympathize with what we're going through. We want to know that we are not alone. We want someone to acknowledge how badly we are hurting and allow us to be just as we are without needing or expecting us to feel better. We don't want someone to fix our sadness.

For the most part, people genuinely want to help. They don't want to see you suffering. And because they don't want to see you suffering, they offer advice, clichéd proverbs, pep talks, or distractions. Many are uncomfortable with pain and sadness and haven't been taught how to respond truly compassionately to other people's suffering.