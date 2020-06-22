Over the last few weeks, many of us have had to face a pretty ugly realization: Some of the people we love the most and who've cared for us throughout our lives are also people who harbor racist beliefs.

Hearing our parents make racist comments can be particularly upsetting, especially if you're close to them and talk to them regularly. But the good news is, our family members are the people we're likely to have the biggest effect on because of our close personal relationships with them.

Addressing racism in your parents—or any loved one, for that matter—can feel daunting, but it's not impossible. We reached out to three therapists for advice on the best ways to open the conversation and actually help our parents overcome their prejudices: