"Every day when I walk my dog, I make sure to take a few moments to put my bare feet on the grass," one mbg community member writes in a piece about connecting to nature during quarantine. "This instant connection to earth has been a new savor and has shifted my entire outlook on life. I feel more balanced, present, and grateful for my well-being."

It checks out that physically touching the earth would have this effect. Humans and nature co-evolved together, after all, so getting outside can feel like a coming home. But does it come with any more scientific health benefits?

Clint Ober, one of the leaders of the grounding movement, will tell you absolutely. His company, Ultimate Longevity, is behind most of the research on how connecting with the Earth's energy (we're talking literal energy—as in its electromagnetic field) could help balance us out.

"The Earth's surface is negatively charged with free electrons—meaning that the Earth has an abundance of free (negatively charged) electrons that travel and rapidly reduce positive charge," Ober tells mbg. "Example: When standing barefoot on the earth, the body absorbs these free electrons and equalizes to the earth's negative charge."

In support of this idea, Ober points to over 20 peer-reviewed studies that found that earthing can ease pain and inflammation, boost mood, lower blood pressure, and lessen cardiovascular risks. Funnily enough, none of these studies were actually conducted outside. Instead, participants and placebo groups both stood on mats or slept on mattress pads, some of which were electrically charged to simulate the conditions that one would find outdoors. Full disclosure: Ober's company sells these products, too, so while these results are compelling, more research needs to be done to verify them.

"The consensus is that it's not curative," board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., says of the medical world's view of earthing, "but can be recommended within an integrative plan for mostly preventive but also therapeutic, health management. Most research is done within the alternative medical world and is not regularly discussed among traditional doctors."

She adds that electrical medicine in general is intriguing, though, and human cell structures have been likened to battery packs due to their ability to conduct electrical currents.