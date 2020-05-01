Functional medicine doctor Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., L.A., is also a proponent of earthing, but he prefers to do it on the move. "By walking, we exercise our muscles and cardiovascular system, improve our mental health, reduce stress, and support our overall wellness. Simply taking our shoes off seems to multiply those benefits," he wrote on mbg back in 2013. "However, you should always be aware of your surroundings and make sure it's safe for you to walk barefoot (i.e., the terrain isn't sharp or has the potential to injure your feet). If you're wondering whether walking barefoot is the right move for you, it's always best to consult your primary doctor before hitting the grass."