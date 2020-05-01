mindbodygreen

Close banner
Nature

The Research Behind "Earthing" & How To Reap Its Potential Benefits

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Woman Hiking In The Woods

Image by Kristine Weilert / Stocksy

May 1, 2020 — 20:44 PM

Ever visit a park and get the sudden urge to flip off your shoes and dig your feet in the grass? Well, that feeling of the ground between your toes may actually come with health benefits. Earthing—also known as grounding—is the practice of walking or standing with the earth barefoot in order to connect to its innately healing energies, and it's probably one of the most enjoyable and intuitive wellness practices out there.

Does earthing really have health benefits?

"Every day when I walk my dog, I make sure to take a few moments to put my bare feet on the grass," one mbg community member writes in a piece about connecting to nature during quarantine. "This instant connection to earth has been a new savor and has shifted my entire outlook on life. I feel more balanced, present, and grateful for my well-being." 

It checks out that physically touching the earth would have this effect. Humans and nature co-evolved together, after all, so getting outside can feel like a coming home. But does it come with any more scientific health benefits?

Clint Ober, one of the leaders of the grounding movement, will tell you absolutely. His company, Ultimate Longevity, is behind most of the research on how connecting with the Earth's energy (we're talking literal energy—as in its electromagnetic field) could help balance us out.

"The Earth's surface is negatively charged with free electrons—meaning that the Earth has an abundance of free (negatively charged) electrons that travel and rapidly reduce positive charge," Ober tells mbg. "Example: When standing barefoot on the earth, the body absorbs these free electrons and equalizes to the earth's negative charge."

In support of this idea, Ober points to over 20 peer-reviewed studies that found that earthing can ease pain and inflammation, boost mood, lower blood pressure, and lessen cardiovascular risks. Funnily enough, none of these studies were actually conducted outside. Instead, participants and placebo groups both stood on mats or slept on mattress pads, some of which were electrically charged to simulate the conditions that one would find outdoors. Full disclosure: Ober's company sells these products, too, so while these results are compelling, more research needs to be done to verify them.

"The consensus is that it's not curative," board-certified neurologist Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., says of the medical world's view of earthing, "but can be recommended within an integrative plan for mostly preventive but also therapeutic, health management. Most research is done within the alternative medical world and is not regularly discussed among traditional doctors."

She adds that electrical medicine in general is intriguing, though, and human cell structures have been likened to battery packs due to their ability to conduct electrical currents.

Article continues below

3 Earthing methods to try.

Whether it's physical or simply spiritual, there's certainly some kind of energy exchange that happens when our feet touch down on solid ground. Here are some strategies for practicing earthing no matter where you live:

1. Stand barefoot in a natural landscape near you.

"All one needs is access to a small patch of earth," says Ruhoy. "That can be in a park, on a trail, by a body of water." She adds that buying a patch of soil to put indoors or on a patio will not be effective, and she doesn't endorse electrical earthing mats, either: "Plugging into an outlet just cannot take the place of our connection to the earth."

As for how long you need to stand outside to reap any restorative benefits, Ober says 30 minutes at a time should be enough to start to ease pain, tension, and stress.

Article continues below

2. If you have the space, walk barefoot outdoors (safely!).

Functional medicine doctor Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., L.A., is also a proponent of earthing, but he prefers to do it on the move. "By walking, we exercise our muscles and cardiovascular system, improve our mental health, reduce stress, and support our overall wellness. Simply taking our shoes off seems to multiply those benefits," he wrote on mbg back in 2013. "However, you should always be aware of your surroundings and make sure it's safe for you to walk barefoot (i.e., the terrain isn't sharp or has the potential to injure your feet). If you're wondering whether walking barefoot is the right move for you, it's always best to consult your primary doctor before hitting the grass."

3. Make it mindful.

"Make a little note before you ground listing your pain levels, describing any aches or pains and how you feel. Notice any stress, anxiety, anger, or tension in your body," Ober says of how to add another layer to your earthing practice. "Then compare the change after grounding."

The stress-reducing benefits of getting outside (sans shoes or not) are enough to make anyone want to back away from their screens and head into nature. So whether it's hiking boots or bare feet you're donning, you're sure to enjoy the journey.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
Nature

17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine

Emma Loewe
17 Love Letters To The Earth, Written From Quarantine
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Robin Berzin, M.D.
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
Meditation

Curious About Meditation? Here's A Breakdown Of The 12 Major Styles

Lily Silverton
Curious About Meditation? Here's A Breakdown Of The 12 Major Styles
Functional Food

I'm An Immunologist & This Is What You Should Eat During COVID-19

Amy Shah, M.D.
I'm An Immunologist & This Is What You Should Eat During COVID-19
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
Beauty

The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists

Alexandra Engler
The Best Ways To Treat Acne Scars, According To Dermatologists
Spirituality

Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever

Julia Guerra
Ayurveda In 2020: Why This 5,000-Year-Old Practice Is Still As Relevant As Ever
Spirituality

5 Healthy Ways To Process Anger & Frustration, From A Psychologist

Rick Hanson, Ph.D.
5 Healthy Ways To Process Anger & Frustration, From A Psychologist
Personal Growth

This Type Of Narcissist May Be The Most Dangerous Of Them All

Abby Moore
This Type Of Narcissist May Be The Most Dangerous Of Them All
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-earthing-methods-how-to-find-right-one-for-you

Your article and new folder have been saved!