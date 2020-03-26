The Surprising Health Benefits Of Going Barefoot

Even if there were no proven benefits to walking barefoot, I'd still recommend taking frequent walks in nature. Regular walking, as little as half an hour a day, can reduce cancer risk, improve cardiovascular health, and help with weight management. In addition, being in nature has shown to be beneficial for our well-being, as we know it has significant effects for relieve stress.

True, we can get many of these exercise benefits by using an indoor treadmill at the local gym. But without being outdoors in a natural environment, we can miss out on many of the mental health benefits that are shown to increase when we spend time in nature.

Walking can also creates physical and emotional rhythms. Unlike running, which can be rushed and high impact, walking is gentle, nourishing, and can give us space. We have an opportunity to emotionally connect and work through the day’s events. In addition, even a light stroll can release endorphins.

Ultimately, walking can become more than just exercise; it can become a form of healing, removing our stress and replacing it with well-being on a physical and mental level.