The Simple Exercise That Could Help Calm Anxiety, According To Science

Journalist and health expert Sarah Wilson has long struggled with anxiety. At one point, it was so crippling that she went days at a time without sleeping or leaving her home. Her new book, First We Make the Beast Beautiful: A New Journey Through Anxiety, is a powerful look into her lifelong journey with the mental illness, filled with tools to help anyone going through something similar.

When Sarah stopped by the mindbodygreen podcast earlier this month, she shared some of the most transformative lessons she took away from her writing and research (you can tune in to her full episode here!). One of the findings she keeps going back to again and again? When you're anxious, walking is one of the easiest ways to find some peace.

Here, Sarah dives into the fascinating research behind this simple, effective, and totally free tool. Try walking without a destination more often and see what it clears up for you.