Looking For Ways To Support Your Community? Get Inspired With These 4 Empowering Stories 

The decision to make wellness a priority is something we can only do on our own. But after that (as any spin class or dinner party will prove), health and fitness are best when shared. Community has a way of making our personal goals and journeys more fun, but also more effective. As the famous Helen Keller quote goes, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

It’s easy to get stuck in the tunnel vision of our next goal or milestone, but tapping into the power of community is the ticket to true transformation. And nothing proves that like nutritional brand Quest’s mission to champion inspirational individuals who are on a personal quest to make an impact in their local communities. Quest recently awarded grants to four lucky recipients who are making a difference in their local communities. These four individuals and their organizations serve as a much-needed reminder for all of us to get engaged with our local communities… There’s so much we can do to make a difference in the world just beyond our doorstep, and we’re about to prove it to you.