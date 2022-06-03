As for evening workouts (6:30-8:30 PM), female participants in this group were found to have better success in increasing upper body strength, power, and endurance.

In terms of body composition, women who exercised in the evening still experienced a reduction in total body fat, but less significantly than their morning workout counterparts. Instead, they were found to have better success with overall muscle growth which can be useful to take into consideration when looking at fitness goals. “Exercise in the evening may provide improvements in upper body muscular performance, and possibly mood enhancement,” the study authors note.

As for men, those who exercised in the evening experienced the same change to body composition as the AM fitness group, but working out in the evening offered a more significant reduction in blood pressure.