Integrative Health

Why Creatine Gummies Don't Stack Up To Powders

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
August 31, 2024
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
woman drinking water at pilates
Image by McKinsey Jordan / Stocksy
August 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Creatine supplements have been a go-to choice for athletes and extreme fitness enthusiasts for about 30 years. But their popularity outside of the gym has more recently skyrocketed as people (especially women) learn about the compound’s many research-backed benefits for building muscle, increasing strength, and supporting brain health. 

These supplements are most widely available as a powder, but creatine gummies are a new-ish way to take creatine that has piqued people’s interest. While candy-like supplements sure are enticing, these chewables don’t stack up well to the powder. Let’s dive into what you need to know about creatine supplements and the differences between powders and gummies. 

What is creatine? 

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound—composed of three amino acids: methionine, glycine, and arginine—that the body uses to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP). 

“About 95% of creatine in the body is actually in your skeletal muscle. The remaining 5% is in the bones, brain, or other tissues,” notes leading creatine researcher Darren Candow, Ph.D., on a recent mindbodygreen podcast episode. “So since the vast majority is in our muscles, that’s where we use it the most.” (Which is why it gained popularity with athletes first.)  

There are dietary sources of creatine1—namely herring (up to 4.5 grams per pound), pork (2.3 grams per pound), and salmon (2 grams per pound). However, supplements are popular because they provide a more concentrated dose of the supplement, which is what research shows to be beneficial for health. 

Benefits of creatine

Taking creatine supplements has been shown to improve strength, power, and overall athletic performance. “Anecdotally, a lot of people say they can do more repetitions, they’ve gotten stronger, their muscles don't seem to be as sore, so that allows them to train more frequently,” Candow shared about creatine on the podcast. But the benefits don’t stop there. 

Creatine also supports:

Brain health: Researchers of a 2023 study concluded that taking the supplement enhanced measures of memory performance2 in older adults. And those who were between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits. 

Lean mass: Creatine, along with strength training, can help you increase your lean mass—including muscle and bone mass. Bone mass tends to decline with age (especially for women after menopause), so anything you can do to help combat that is a smart idea.

Now, research shows that taking 5 grams of creatine daily is ideal for supporting muscle health. But a higher 10-gram dose is what’s linked to the brain and bone benefits

Creatine powder vs. gummies

So to hit that 5 to 10-gram daily dose, supplements are extremely beneficial. Here, we’re breaking down the differences (in effectiveness between the two most popular types of creatine supplements out there. 

1.

Effectiveness

Only one of these methods has been scientifically studied… for decades: powder. 

Candow noted that while gummies may seem more convenient, “we don’t have any studies to show that those delivery agents get [creatine] into the blood and into the tissue compared to the powder.” 

Creatine monohydrate is the most effective supplemental form of creatine and is used in both powders and gummies. In powders, it has about 100% bioavailability3, meaning pretty much the entire dose you take is the amount your body absorbs and utilizes. Creatine monohydrate may have a different (lower) bioavailability than powder, but there’s no way to know until new research is published. 

2.

Dose

Creatine gummies often provide a lower dose of creatine per serving than powders—around 4 grams instead of 5—and it typically takes 3 to 5 gummies to hit that dose. 

On the other hand, one small scoop of creatine powder (often equal to one or two teaspoons) is all you need to get 5 grams of creatine monohydrate. It’s also easier to increase your dose to that 10-gram threshold for brain and bone benefits with the powder. 

3.

Taste and texture

Many folks have been raving about the taste of creatine gummies, because they do resemble, well, candy. The downside is that this sweetness and texture also come with 2 or more grams of added sugar per serving, artificial colors, and maltodextrin. 

Creatine powders that provide pure creatine monohydrate, are flavorless and dissolve well in liquids. Some creatine powders can be flavored with sugar, stevia, or natural or artificial flavors—and taste can vary greatly between flavored options. 

4.

Convenience and preparation

People like the convenience that creatine gummies offer. They are ready to eat right out of the bag, whereas creatine powders have to be combined with a liquid (like water or coffee) or food (like smoothies, oats, or yogurt). 

However, gummy supplements can melt in the heat (and still shouldn't be stored in the car, for example).

Many supplement powders come in large bags that aren’t easy to travel with. But some do come in individual stick packs (similar to electrolyte powders) that are much easier to take on the go. 

Editor’s note: Personally, I take a creatine powder because its ability to mix well into foods that I’m already consuming (like yogurt and oatmeal) really helps me stay consistent). 

5.

Additives

Gummies are going to have a lot more additives than creatine powders (including the sugars, gums, and acids mentioned earlier). 

While flavored creatine powders will have a few extra ingredients, creatine monohydrate is a pure ingredient that doesn’t require any excipients. 

6.

Price

Creatine gummies are, on average, more expensive per serving than creatine powders. Gummies typically cost $1.20 to $2.33 per serving and creatine powder can get as low as 22 cents per serving. 

Creatine powders with special certifications (think NSF Sport Safe) or with additional ingredients (like amino acids) will be a bit pricier. 

Are creatine powders or gummies better? 

Overall, creatine powders are the clear winner in terms of effectiveness and quality (and convenience in my opinion). 

Creatine monohydrate powder specifically is the most researched form of the supplement and that fact that it hasn’t been studied as a gummy is concerning.   

In fact, when we compiled our list of the 5 best creatine supplements, not a single gummy made the cut. 

That takeaway

Creatine supplements come with a lot of benefits for your muscles, brain, bones, and memory. To reap the most benefits of the supplement (at appropriate 5 to 10-gram doses), it’s best to reach for a creatine powder.  

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

