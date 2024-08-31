Creatine monohydrate is the most effective supplemental form of creatine and is used in both powders and gummies. In powders, it has about 100% bioavailability3 , meaning pretty much the entire dose you take is the amount your body absorbs and utilizes. Creatine monohydrate may have a different (lower) bioavailability than powder, but there’s no way to know until new research is published.