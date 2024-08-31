Advertisement
Why Creatine Gummies Don't Stack Up To Powders
Creatine supplements have been a go-to choice for athletes and extreme fitness enthusiasts for about 30 years. But their popularity outside of the gym has more recently skyrocketed as people (especially women) learn about the compound’s many research-backed benefits for building muscle, increasing strength, and supporting brain health.
These supplements are most widely available as a powder, but creatine gummies are a new-ish way to take creatine that has piqued people’s interest. While candy-like supplements sure are enticing, these chewables don’t stack up well to the powder. Let’s dive into what you need to know about creatine supplements and the differences between powders and gummies.
What is creatine?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound—composed of three amino acids: methionine, glycine, and arginine—that the body uses to produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate (ATP).
“About 95% of creatine in the body is actually in your skeletal muscle. The remaining 5% is in the bones, brain, or other tissues,” notes leading creatine researcher Darren Candow, Ph.D., on a recent mindbodygreen podcast episode. “So since the vast majority is in our muscles, that’s where we use it the most.” (Which is why it gained popularity with athletes first.)
There are dietary sources of creatine1—namely herring (up to 4.5 grams per pound), pork (2.3 grams per pound), and salmon (2 grams per pound). However, supplements are popular because they provide a more concentrated dose of the supplement, which is what research shows to be beneficial for health.
Benefits of creatine
Taking creatine supplements has been shown to improve strength, power, and overall athletic performance. “Anecdotally, a lot of people say they can do more repetitions, they’ve gotten stronger, their muscles don't seem to be as sore, so that allows them to train more frequently,” Candow shared about creatine on the podcast. But the benefits don’t stop there.
Creatine also supports:
Brain health: Researchers of a 2023 study concluded that taking the supplement enhanced measures of memory performance2 in older adults. And those who were between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits.
Lean mass: Creatine, along with strength training, can help you increase your lean mass—including muscle and bone mass. Bone mass tends to decline with age (especially for women after menopause), so anything you can do to help combat that is a smart idea.
Now, research shows that taking 5 grams of creatine daily is ideal for supporting muscle health. But a higher 10-gram dose is what’s linked to the brain and bone benefits
Creatine powder vs. gummies
So to hit that 5 to 10-gram daily dose, supplements are extremely beneficial. Here, we’re breaking down the differences (in effectiveness between the two most popular types of creatine supplements out there.
Effectiveness
Only one of these methods has been scientifically studied… for decades: powder.
Candow noted that while gummies may seem more convenient, “we don’t have any studies to show that those delivery agents get [creatine] into the blood and into the tissue compared to the powder.”
Creatine monohydrate is the most effective supplemental form of creatine and is used in both powders and gummies. In powders, it has about 100% bioavailability3, meaning pretty much the entire dose you take is the amount your body absorbs and utilizes. Creatine monohydrate may have a different (lower) bioavailability than powder, but there’s no way to know until new research is published.
Dose
Creatine gummies often provide a lower dose of creatine per serving than powders—around 4 grams instead of 5—and it typically takes 3 to 5 gummies to hit that dose.
On the other hand, one small scoop of creatine powder (often equal to one or two teaspoons) is all you need to get 5 grams of creatine monohydrate. It’s also easier to increase your dose to that 10-gram threshold for brain and bone benefits with the powder.
Taste and texture
Many folks have been raving about the taste of creatine gummies, because they do resemble, well, candy. The downside is that this sweetness and texture also come with 2 or more grams of added sugar per serving, artificial colors, and maltodextrin.
Creatine powders that provide pure creatine monohydrate, are flavorless and dissolve well in liquids. Some creatine powders can be flavored with sugar, stevia, or natural or artificial flavors—and taste can vary greatly between flavored options.
Convenience and preparation
People like the convenience that creatine gummies offer. They are ready to eat right out of the bag, whereas creatine powders have to be combined with a liquid (like water or coffee) or food (like smoothies, oats, or yogurt).
However, gummy supplements can melt in the heat (and still shouldn't be stored in the car, for example).
Many supplement powders come in large bags that aren’t easy to travel with. But some do come in individual stick packs (similar to electrolyte powders) that are much easier to take on the go.
Editor’s note: Personally, I take a creatine powder because its ability to mix well into foods that I’m already consuming (like yogurt and oatmeal) really helps me stay consistent).
Additives
Gummies are going to have a lot more additives than creatine powders (including the sugars, gums, and acids mentioned earlier).
While flavored creatine powders will have a few extra ingredients, creatine monohydrate is a pure ingredient that doesn’t require any excipients.
Price
Creatine gummies are, on average, more expensive per serving than creatine powders. Gummies typically cost $1.20 to $2.33 per serving and creatine powder can get as low as 22 cents per serving.
Creatine powders with special certifications (think NSF Sport Safe) or with additional ingredients (like amino acids) will be a bit pricier.
Are creatine powders or gummies better?
Overall, creatine powders are the clear winner in terms of effectiveness and quality (and convenience in my opinion).
Creatine monohydrate powder specifically is the most researched form of the supplement and that fact that it hasn’t been studied as a gummy is concerning.
In fact, when we compiled our list of the 5 best creatine supplements, not a single gummy made the cut.
That takeaway
Creatine supplements come with a lot of benefits for your muscles, brain, bones, and memory. To reap the most benefits of the supplement (at appropriate 5 to 10-gram doses), it’s best to reach for a creatine powder.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
