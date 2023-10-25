The recommended creatine dose for individuals who are interested in the performance-enhancing benefits of creatine is 3 to 5 grams per day. Evidence suggests that a creatine intake of 3 grams per day throughout the life span is enough to provide significant health benefits.

That said, there may be some circumstances where higher creatine dosages are recommended. For example, Werner says athletes with a larger body size may benefit from supplementing up to 10 grams daily for maintenance.

"For those who might be looking to 'load' creatine in an attempt to reduce muscle losses in a time of injury, or for surgery, the recommendation is to consume about 0.3 gram per kilogram of body weight per day for three to seven days, followed by the 3- to 5-gram-per-day recommendation," adds Jones.

You do not need to cycle or take weeks off from creatine supplements. Studies have shown that long-term supplementation of up to 30 grams daily for five years is safe and well tolerated in healthy individuals.

"The best way to take creatine is daily, all at once," adds Werner. "It does not matter if you are fasted or fed or whether it is pre- or post-exercise." Some choose to pair their creatine with other energizing or strengthening supplements, like protein powder or taurine.