"I personally take 10 grams a day to sort of hit the whole body," says leading creatine researcher Darren Candow, Ph.D. on the mindbodygreen podcast. "But if you say, I'm just taking creatine for muscle, you can get benefits in two to five grams a day. Bone is about eight to 10. And then brain can be about five grams or a higher dose. But please note, 99 percent of all these benefits is driven by exercise. If you just take creatine without exercise, you're likely not going to get any of these substantial beneficial effects."