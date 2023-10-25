7 Reasons To Take Creatine & How To Find Your Ideal Dose
Creatine has been one of the most widely used sports supplements for decades, but there are still a lot of misconceptions about it. Namely, there's confusion around who should be taking it, and how much they're supposed to take. It turns out that more isn't always better with creatine, and many people—particularly women—could benefit from adding a low dose of it to their daily routine.
We spoke with three nutrition experts to get a consensus on the science behind creatine and how much you actually need to take to reach your goals.
- Creatine is a well-studied supplement: Supplemental creatine has been shown to enhance exercise performance and muscle mass in clinical studies1. There's also some exciting research to show that it may help restore healthy function after brain injury.2
- Stick to a lower daily dose: While some extreme athletes and bodybuilders take higher daily doses or "loading doses" of creatine, most people will see benefits from taking a more modest 3- to 5-gram dose daily.
- Women may get even more benefits from taking it: Women naturally have lower body stores of creatine and tend to eat less creatine-containing foods than men. Supplementing with creatine may combat age-related muscle loss3 in women.
What is creatine?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound derived from the amino acids glycine and arginine that plays a role in energy production during high-intensity, short-duration activities such as weightlifting, sprinting, and other forms of intense physical exercise. Its main function is to help produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the body's primary energy currency.
Creatine is considered a nonessential nutrient because it is found in small amounts in certain foods and can be made within the human body. The top creatine-containing foods are herring (3.0 to 4.5 grams per pound), pork (2.3 grams per pound), beef (2 grams per pound), and salmon (2 grams per pound).
As a popular dietary supplement, creatine is used to enhance exercise performance and promote muscle growth. Creatine monohydrate is the most research-backed and superior form. You can find creatine supplements in powder or capsule form, and there are even brands coming out with creatine gummies.
Reasons to take creatine supplements
Creatine is one of the most thoroughly studied and widely used dietary supplements for enhancing exercise and sports performance. Creatine supplementation may also have therapeutic and clinical applications, making it a subject of ongoing study.
By the way, unlike popular misconceptions would have you believe, creatine is not a steroid, it won't make you bulky, and it certainly isn't only for male athletes! Here are seven science-backed reasons to take creatine:
Food alone won't maximize your creatine stores.
While you can get creatine from foods like red meat and fish, the amount you'd have to eat to optimize your creatine stores and take advantage of creatine's benefits exceeds what most people can (and should) safely eat.
"One pound of uncooked beef and salmon provides about 1-2 grams of creatine, which can cover about half of the body's daily need for creatine," says Emily N. Werner, Ph.D., R.D., CSSD, a registered dietitian and exercise physiologist. "In order to achieve supplemental dosages of creatine, you would need to eat five or more pounds of raw beef or salmon per day."
Werner adds that an argument could be made that females need creatine supplementation more than males. "Females typically have 70-80% lower creatine stores than males. Females [also] typically consume less dietary creatine (e.g., red meat) than males."
Since creatine is naturally found in animal tissues, individuals who follow a plant-based diet get little to no dietary creatine. Creatine supplementation may offset this concern.
Creatine enhances exercise performance.
Decades of research have demonstrated that creatine is safe and effective for increasing power output and anaerobic endurance for explosive and high-intensity movements like sprinting, jumping, and powerlifting.
"When taken over time in conjunction with a good training program, creatine enhances muscular strength, endurance, and recovery, says sports dietitian and author Marie Spano, M.S., R.D., CSCS, CSSD.
Creatine may help with recovery.
While creatine is well-known for its performance-enhancing effects, research has shown that creatine supplementation may also enhance post-exercise recovery, help with injury prevention and rehabilitation, and may offer concussion and spinal cord neuroprotection.
"Creatine may help you recover strength faster after an acute injury or being immobilized for a period of time," says Spano. "Some research also suggests creatine may help decrease the damaging effects of a concussion."
Performance dietitian and consultant Kelly Jones, M.S., R.D., CSSD, recommends creatine "loading" (more on this below) to individuals who experience a concussion or traumatic brain injury, encounter an athletic injury, or undergo surgery that limits their training and increases sedentary behavior.
Taking creatine may have mental health benefits.
Researchers have been investigating the potential antidepressive effects of creatine since the 1980s. Although more research is needed, some evidence suggests that creatine may help individuals manage some types of depression and anxiety disorders.
"Creatine may have a positive effect on brain chemistry and energetics, supporting the theory that creatine could positively affect sleep, cognition, depression, and mood disorders," explains Werner. "With depression rates in females being twice that of males, this is one more aspect in which females may benefit more than males from creatine supplementation."
Jones adds that there may be mental health benefits for females, in particular, with studies done on adolescent girls and otherwise healthy adult females who are on medication for depression.
Creatine protects from age-related muscle loss.
Women who have reached menopause may find that supplementing with creatine helps support healthy bones and skeletal muscle.
"Creatine may act as a countermeasure to the declines in muscle, bone, and strength in postmenopausal females," says Werner. "Coupling creatine with resistance training in this population could result in compounded benefits for health and longevity."
Creatine may improve brain function.
Over recent years, researchers have been investigating the potential therapeutic role of creatine supplementation on cognitive function. Supplementing with creatine increases brain creatine content by 5-15%, which may improve memory and executive brain function, particularly in older populations.
Creatine may benefit birth outcomes, but we need more research to be sure.
"During pregnancy, the increase in metabolic demand by the placenta typically results in a decreased creatine pool. This could be associated with low birth weight and preterm births," explains Werner. "There is animal-study evidence showing creatine supplementation during pregnancy may be beneficial for birth outcomes. However, there are not yet human clinical trials to support this."
If you are pregnant, be sure to speak with your physician or a registered dietitian before supplementing with creatine.
How much creatine should I take?
The recommended creatine dose for individuals who are interested in the performance-enhancing benefits of creatine is 3 to 5 grams per day. Evidence suggests that a creatine intake of 3 grams per day throughout the life span is enough to provide significant health benefits.
That said, there may be some circumstances where higher creatine dosages are recommended. For example, Werner says athletes with a larger body size may benefit from supplementing up to 10 grams daily for maintenance.
"For those who might be looking to 'load' creatine in an attempt to reduce muscle losses in a time of injury, or for surgery, the recommendation is to consume about 0.3 gram per kilogram of body weight per day for three to seven days, followed by the 3- to 5-gram-per-day recommendation," adds Jones.
You do not need to cycle or take weeks off from creatine supplements. Studies have shown that long-term supplementation of up to 30 grams daily for five years is safe and well tolerated in healthy individuals.
"The best way to take creatine is daily, all at once," adds Werner. "It does not matter if you are fasted or fed or whether it is pre- or post-exercise." Some choose to pair their creatine with other energizing or strengthening supplements, like protein powder or taurine.
Loading dose vs. maintenance dose
Taking a "loading dose" entails taking more of the supplement briefly to maximize your body's creatine stores before moving on to a lower-maintenance dose.
A typical loading dose is 0.3 gram per kilogram of body weight of creatine monohydrate for five to seven days, followed by 3 to 5 grams per day after that for maintenance.
"For those interested in creatine for general wellness, potential endurance benefits, or increasing muscular strength and power as a lifestyle goal, loading is not necessary," caveats Jones. "For a powerlifting athlete who may not already take creatine and recognize its benefits with a short window of training before competition, loading is worth it."
Werner adds that because of creatine's ability to help the muscles retain water, this loading phase is often associated with increased body weight due to water retention. The slow-load method of 3 to 5 grams per day does not seem to lead to the same side effect.
How long does it take to work?
If you take a non-loading dose of creatine supplements (3-5 grams per day), slowly increasing your muscle creatine stores will take about three to four weeks. You also need to ensure you're getting adequate amounts of protein in your diet to support muscle gain during this time (and always!).
"Depending on the effects you are looking for, you may or may not notice them sooner rather than later," explains Jones. "Increases in muscle strength and power may be apparent sooner, while mental health and cognitive benefits are effects that you hope for in the long term versus immediately."
Can you take too much?
While creatine has been supplemented in dosages of up to 30 grams per day for five years without clinically significant or serious adverse effects, Spano recommends limiting yourself to a maximum of 10 grams of creatine at one time. "Some people may notice a little bit of stomach upset if they take more than 10 grams in a single sitting," she explains.
As long as you're using creatine monohydrate and buying a third-party-tested supplement, the effectiveness should be the same regardless of the form you take it in. Some people find it easier to take creatine capsules instead of powders, but it's a personal choice.
Does taking too much creatine cause weight gain?
One of the biggest fears people, especially women, have about supplementing with creatine is the possibility of gaining weight or getting bloated. This might be a short-term side effect when loading creatine, but it doesn't appear to be an issue for those who supplement with a moderate 3-5 grams per day.
"Individuals who weigh themselves regularly may notice a couple of extra pounds on the scale, but this is due to an increase in fluid in muscle cells," explains Jones.
Other perspectives on supplemental creatine
Some health experts believe that a balanced diet provides adequate creatine and that supplementing with additional creatine is unnecessary because creatine is not an essential nutrient. However, there are some faults to this logic.
"While we do make very small amounts of creatine in the body, it cannot be made in quantities that show benefits in research," says Jones. "Creatine also can be obtained from meat and fish, but a 4-ounce serving of salmon and beef each provide only 0.5 gram of creatine, with up to 30% of creatine lost in the cooking process. You would need to eat an unhealthy amount of animal protein to meet the 3-5 grams per day needed to see a benefit, and you would not be able to safely load if that was important for you."
There is also a misconception that anyone with kidney dysfunction should not supplement creatine, but Werner says this myth has been dispelled by decades of research showing chronic creatine supplementation had no effect on kidney function.
Another reason some health experts do not recommend taking supplemental creatine is the concept that some people are creatine "nonresponders."
"While it is true that people will react differently to varied diet interventions, foods, and supplements, studies suggesting there are complete 'nonresponders' to creatine who are a bit older and specific to muscular strength and power," says Jones. "As suggested by this review, the two studies discussing nonresponders were either unclear about their timing of administration or only included creatine three days per week. In my opinion, more research considering diet and lifestyle variables is needed to determine nonresponse to not only muscular benefits but also cognitive benefits."
The mindbodygreen POV
Creatine has research-backed therapeutic and clinical applications for neuromuscular and neurological health. Though the body makes a bit of it on its own, supplementing with creatine daily can help bolster athletic performance, muscle health, brain health, and mood.
Creatine has been wrongly marketed as a "man's supplement" for years. On the contrary, there is research to suggest that it might be even more beneficial for women—especially during menopause, and potentially during pregnancy (though we need more research to be sure).
When it comes to dosing, most people will want to consume 3-5 grams daily to reap the benefits of this supplement. Some extreme athletes and bodybuilders may opt to take higher doses when training for a big event. However, "loading" on creatine won't be necessary for the average person, and it could cause temporary bloating and weight gain. With creatine, more isn't always better: Be sure to stay under 10 grams of creatine a day to avoid stomach upset.
Pair creatine with a protein-rich diet and resistance training to further build your bone and muscle health.
Potential side effects
As with any food, supplement, or compound, it is possible to have a negative reaction to creatine. But very serious allergic reaction to creatine is rare, and decades of research supports creatine's safety, including in children and adolescents.
That said, Jones suggests adding new foods or supplements in isolation (i.e., not trying a bunch of new things at once) so that it's easier to identify any possible side effects. "Also consider stress, travel, and for menstruating women, consider the time of the month you add something new to your eating pattern or supplement routine, too," Jones adds.
Always consult with a health care professional before starting any new supplement regimen, and remember that creatine is just one part of a comprehensive approach to health and fitness.
FAQ
How much creatine should I take to build muscle?
The quickest method of increasing muscle creatine stores may be to consume 0.3 gram per kilogram of body weight of creatine monohydrate for five to seven days. However, this "loading period" can cause temporary weight gain and bloating. Skipping the loading period and taking a daily dose of 3 to 5 grams of creatine will be sufficient for most people looking to build muscle. You should start to notice results within a few weeks of taking the supplement daily.
Is it better to take 5 or 10 grams of creatine a day?
Most people do not need to take 10 grams of creatine per day. For those interested in creatine for general wellness, potential endurance benefits, or increasing muscular strength and power as a lifestyle goal, a daily dose of 3 to 5 grams of creatine is sufficient.
How much creatine should women take?
The recommended creatine dosage of 3-5 grams per day is just as beneficial for women as it is for men. There's no evidence to suggest women need a different amount of creatine.
The takeaway
Creatine is a safe and effective supplement with decades of research to support its performance-enhancing benefits. While the therapeutic and clinical applications of creatine are still being investigated, it appears that a creatine intake of 3-5 grams per day may provide significant health benefits throughout the life span. If you're curious about pairing your creatine with protein powder to further support its muscle perks, head here.
Melissa Boufounos is a certified holistic nutritionist, nutrition writer, and lifelong athlete in the greater Ottawa, Ontario, Canada area. She specializes in sports nutrition and works with teen hockey players and competitive obstacle course race athletes in her virtual private practice MB Performance Nutrition.
