To feel good and attack your day with vigor, you want steady, sustained energy. And that all starts with managing the little power plants within your cells, called your mitochondria. Energy production in the body is a complex process, but the main thing to know is that your mitochondria produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). ATP is the main energy currency that keeps your body functioning.

But when your mitochondria crash, so does your ATP production. Translation: Goodbye, energy and hello fatigue. "When mitochondria falter, cells lose power, just as a flashlight dims when its batteries weaken," says Charles W. Schmidt, M.S. Mitochondrial dysfunction creates fatigue, but it also contributes to almost every chronic disease.

The bad news is that our mitochondria start operating less optimally as we age. At the same time, many things we are exposed to daily—including environmental toxins, pesticide-loaded conventional foods, and drinking water that can sometimes carry unsafe levels of toxic chemicals—are also a hit to your mitochondria.

While chronic inflammation and oxidative stress can compromise mitochondrial function, there's plenty you can do from supplements to diet and lifestyle.