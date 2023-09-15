Come menopause, many women find that their energy and motivation have been zapped. Fatigue sets in, and hot flashes, night sweats, and sleeping difficulties don't help matters.

But you don't need to grin and bear menopause fatigue. Plenty of nutrients can support your health, improve your energy levels, and ease your symptoms through this transitional phase. Here are the vitamins, minerals, and botanical ingredients that doctors and nutritionists recommend to help squash menopause fatigue once and for all.