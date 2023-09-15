If your menopause symptoms are debilitating and interfere with your ability to function, it's important to seek treatment from a health care provider. Although the preference is to try diet and lifestyle changes first, hormone therapy63 or medications such as oral antidepressants (SSRIs)64 may be needed. If you're struggling with the symptoms of menopause, don't hesitate to reach out to loved ones for support. Just having people who you can talk to about it can help more than you realize.