Menopause is a natural part of life, but it can also be a time of downright disruptive side effects: Hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal lubrication changes, and mood fluctuations are just a few of the aspects we can look forward to in our mid-forties and early fifties.

Thankfully, there are a number of helpful menopause supplements out there that use clinically studied herbs, botanicals, and bioactives that have demonstrated benefits and can help address these unwanted side effects. In this product roundup, we’ll take a look at some of the best menopause supplements on the market and compare their ingredients, benefits, and prices to help you find the right product for your unique hormonal needs.