The 5 Best Menopause Supplements For Hot Flashes, Sleep Support & More*
Menopause is a natural part of life, but it can also be a time of downright disruptive side effects: Hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal lubrication changes, and mood fluctuations are just a few of the aspects we can look forward to in our mid-forties and early fifties.
Thankfully, there are a number of helpful menopause supplements out there that use clinically studied herbs, botanicals, and bioactives that have demonstrated benefits and can help address these unwanted side effects. In this product roundup, we’ll take a look at some of the best menopause supplements on the market and compare their ingredients, benefits, and prices to help you find the right product for your unique hormonal needs.
mindbodygreen's picks for best menopause supplements
How we picked these supplements
Menopausal support
These formulas boast nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives targeted for the unique needs of menopause—like energy, bone health, hormone balance support, hot flash relief, a restful night’s sleep, and more.*
Premium ingredients
From black cohosh and maca to chaste tree, magnesium and more, we vetted and curated innovative menopause formulas that include high-quality ingredients and efficacious doses of minerals, botanical extracts, and bioactives.
Quality testing
We feature dietary supplement products from reputable brands that prioritize quality testing to ensure the purity and potency of the raw materials and final product you choose to invest in during this important life stage.
Sustainability
From ingredient sourcing to packaging decisions and certifications, we prefer products created with sustainability in mind. We highlight eco-friendly initiatives and containers that protect the ingredients, like amber glass.
Best for occasional fatigue: Ora Organic Hormonious
Pros
- Supports natural hormone balance*
- Adaptogenic herbs
- Made with organic ingredients
Cons
- Large serving size
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:3 capsules
This plant-packed formula is chock-full of Ayurvedic herbs like organic holy basil and ashwagandha that help support a healthy stress response, bolster energy levels, and combat occasional fatigue that women face during menopause. Other adaptogens in these vegan capsules include maca (to help maintain healthy hormone balance), burdock root (to support liver function and combat oxidative stress), and cordyceps mushroom (which delivers phytoestrogenic compounds and antioxidant properties). Together, this comprehensive blend of botanical ingredients addresses hormonal fluctuations that impact metabolism, energy, mood, skin health, and more.*
Best for sleep: mindbodygreen sleep support+
Pros
- Enhances sleep quality*
- Supports a healthy circadian rhythm*
- Melatonin free
Cons
- Doesn't address other menopause issues
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:GMO-freeGluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:2 capsules
From hot flashes and night sweats to mood changes and occasional fatigue, there are a number of side effects that can have a profound impact on women’s health as they go through menopause. Our sleep supplement combines three powerful, clinically studied ingredients (magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®) that help women fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and easily get back to sleep after mid-night wakeups, whether these sleep issues crop up before, during, or after menopause. Feel energized and well-rested, no matter what stage of life you’re in!*
Best for balancing hormones: Thorne Meta-Balance™
Pros
- Helps balance healthy estrogen & progesterone levels*
- Hormone free
Cons
- Plastic bottle
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-free
Serving size:2 capsules
Women know how hormonal changes can impact our daily lives and overall well-being—after all, we go through them regularly for a significant portion of our lives! With ingredients like chaste tree, wild yam, black cohosh, and French maritime pine bark, this synergistic blend of botanicals helps balance healthy levels of estrogen and progesterone (the two hormones that fluctuate leading up to menopause and decrease significantly postmenopause). Avoid the unwanted aspects of menopause (like hot flashes, mood changes, sleep issues, and memory challenges) with this science-backed formula.*
Best budget: Gaia Herbs Women’s Balance
Pros
- Supports physical & emotional well-being during menopause*
- Unique herbal blend
Cons
- May take time to see effects
Form:Capsule
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeSoy-freeNut-freeVegan
Environmental impact:Sustainably sourcedSustainably packaged
Serving size:1 capsule 3x daily
Every woman deserves nutritional support as she transitions out of her menstruating years, which is why we love this budget-friendly supplement option. With a number of herbs with celebrated (and studied) menopause benefits—such as black cohosh, chaste tree, St. John’s wort, and red clover—these plant-powered vegan capsules help maintain healthy, balanced hormones to support physical and emotional well-being during what can be an otherwise tumultuous time. Kiss hot flashes and night sweats goodbye with this comprehensive botanical formula!*
Best for hot flashes: Equelle®
Pros
- Support before, during & after menopause
- Hormone free
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
Form:Tablet
Dietary considerations:Gluten-freeDairy-freeVegetarian
Environmental impact:Sustainably packaged
Serving size:1 tablet 2x daily
During menopause, estrogen levels plummet, causing a number of undesirable effects (including dreaded hot flashes and night sweats). This impressive formula features a plant-based ingredient derived from fermented soy (which is naturally high in phytoestrogen, or plant estrogen) that safely mimics estrogen in the body to keep you cool and rested. Note: Thanks to this soy-derived ingredient, individuals with soy and legume allergies should avoid this supplement.*
Do menopause supplements work?
In short, yes. Many of the ingredients featured in this list of menopause supplements have been shown in clinical studies to address menopause side effects. For example: Black cohosh has been found to reduce hot flashes1 and deliver mood support.* When it comes to nutrient deficiencies, lower magnesium levels2 have been found in postmenopausal women, so supplementation can support healthy mood balance and sleep hygiene both during and after menopause.*
Each woman will need unique nutritional support as she makes her transition through menopause. Make sure to always research your chosen menopause supplement and its ingredients before buying to ensure you’re getting a high-quality formula with efficacious doses and science-backed benefits.
How to manage your menopause naturally
Menopause, while natural, can be accompanied by a number of uncomfortable side effects. In addition to tailored supplementation, there are a number of natural ways to avoid the less desirable aspects of menopause:
- Engage in physical activity: Regular movement can help to reduce hot flashes, night sweats, and improve sleep quality. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.
- Eat nutrient-dense foods: Eating a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can help promote whole-body health and longevity, as well as make the transition through menopause a bit easier.
- Manage your stress: Everyday stressors can worsen menopause side effects. Find ways to relax and de-stress, such as practicing yoga, meditating, or spending time in nature.
- Get plenty of sleep: Getting enough sleep is important for overall health and can help to reduce hot flashes and night sweats. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night.
- Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help to reduce hot flashes and night sweats.
- Avoid alcohol and caffeine: Alcohol and caffeine can worsen hot flashes and night sweats. Opt for herbal tea or mocktails when possible.
The takeaway
If you’re going through menopause, there may be a number of side effects you’re facing for the first time. Thankfully, there are myriad menopause supplements and other natural remedies that can help you feel better and enjoy this new stage of your life.
Talk to your health care provider about how adding one of these products to your daily routine can help improve your day-to-day schedule and overall well-being.*