The Herbs & Supplements Most Women Need During Perimenopause

In perimenopause (aka the transitional period into menopause), the ovaries begin to decline, leading to lower hormone levels and the symptoms that come with them.

Specifically, low estrogen can lead to poor memory and concentration, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, night sweats, and infertility. Low progesterone can lead to problems sleeping, anxiety, heavy cycles, and infertility; and low testosterone can lead to poor motivation and drive, depression, and low libido and energy.

There's no doubt about it: The symptoms of perimenopause are no walk in the park.

But there is good news! There's so much we can do to smooth the transition into menopause and reduce symptoms. And interestingly, my recommendations for women going through perimenopause are similar to what I would tell a woman in her 20s experiencing PMS, or even a man with low sperm count or low testosterone. It all has to do with restoring balance to your body and supporting healthy levels of the most important hormones.

It takes a full lifestyle approach to balance hormones, including dietary changes, exercise, and mindfulness-based stress reduction. On top of that, there are specific herbs and supplements that can help you get there. Here's where to start: