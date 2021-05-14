17 Essential Yoga Poses That Will Activate Your Body From Head To Toe

If you're brand new to yoga, welcome! It's a beautiful practice that combines breathwork, meditation, and movement—which can do wonders for your well-being. Studies show that yoga may help aid with sleep and manage stress. Plus, some research suggests the mind-body practice can also support mental health.

Whether you're drawn to yoga for the physical, mental, or spiritual benefits, having a basic understanding of common postures can make your practice flow much smoother. While there are many different types of yoga, you'll see a number of similar standard poses in each practice.

Below, we've compiled 17 basic yoga poses—with both their English and Sanskrit names—demonstrated by yoga instructors Phyllicia Bonnano and Juanina Kocher. Flow through these poses to familiarize your body and mind with each one, and they're sure to become second nature in no time.