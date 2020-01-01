Certified Yoga Teacher

Phyllicia Bonanno is a Sweat yoga instructor, wellness influencer and sound bath facilitator based in New Jersey and New York City. She has been practicing yoga since she was in highschool. She is an artist at heart and yoga has translated into a moving art and meditation for her.

You can find Bonanno teaching vinyasa flows, meditation, yin, and soundbaths. She also shares the gift of sound healing with the use of alchemy crystal singing bowls. Each of her bowls are infused with different crystals that connect to the chakras and deeper self. The sound of the singing bowls vibrate through the body allowing you to achieve an inner cleanse and calm throughout your whole being. Bonanno's mission is to inspire health and wellness in every individual in an accessible way. She uses her Instagram to share her journey and daily experiences showing how yoga is a lifestyle.